How many of Arsenal linked XI should we sign?

With the current season having been suspended there has been a influx in transfer rumours doing the rounds, but how many of these supposed Arsenal targets should we sign?
One position we haven’t been overly linked with strengthening is our goalkeeping slot, but there is a young future prospect we are potentially looking at. We are said to have sent scouts to watch Newcastle goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, with the 23 year-old enjoying a loan spell with Swansea.
Jonjoe Kenny is in a similar boat to the above. Another 23 year-old shipped out on loan, but he has been impressing in the Bundesliga on loan from Everton. Us as well as Spurs are believed to be monitoring his progress, and we all know question marks have been raised over Maitland-Niles future of late.
Umtiti and Upamecano are both talked about a fair bit lately, but I just don’t see us plucking up the money for either, and I’m sure you’ve read enough about them already to be fair…
Evan N’Dicka is another younger player, and is more of a centre-back that is comfortable at left-back, but he could well be an alternative to Pablo Mari. Arteta is believed to want a left-footed CB option in the team, and it is still early days for Mari. The Frankfurt defender is only 20, and a 6ft 4″ monster.
Declan Rice is a player you will all be unto familiar with, as is Santi Cazorla, and while I would love to see the latter make a return, I think it would only a bit-part role with a view to adding him to our coaching set-up in the long-term.
Soler is a player some of you may not be too familiar with, but he is a key player at Valencia, having come through their youth system. His current club are said to be in need of raising funds, and we could well take advantage of that.
I’m sure you all remember Nabil Fekir. We were strongly linked with a move for him last summer, only for Liverpool to seemingly beat us to the punch. Then after completing a medical the Reds pulled out of the deal, and he eventually left for Real Betis instead. After another impressive campaign, we are said to be keen on reigniting our interest.
Both strikers in the team are both that I like a lot. Whether you rate the Scottish Premier League or not, Odsonne Edouard has absolutely smashed his way through that division this term, and is no doubt destined for bigger things. Boadu is younger, and only in his first season as a first-team regular, but is already boasting 14 goals from his 24 league outings for AZ Alkmaar. I’d love to sign both but fitting them in the team could pose problematic…
Which would you prioritise?
Patrick
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
Patrick, You arewriting article almost horly and though I appaud your persistance, almosy no on eis reading any threada any mor. Regrettable of course burt scarcely surprising as there is not foobal at all and not likely to be for a considerable time to come. In a spirit of trying to help, may aia respectfully suggest that you change tack from your many who is comingor who is lesving mostly rehashed articles andwrite about something more relevan tto the clear new focus which has no been forced upon us all. It is obvious to some of us, and should be to ALL really, that this summers transfer business will be almost entirely restricted to free,or very cheap, transfers both in and out. Much focus with all clubs will be on reducing outgoings and that will inevitably almost wipe out all huge name and costly players coming in anytime soon. Almost everywhere too!
Your many articles appear to me to assume a not far off reduction in games and I say that is not going to happen. It is the sheer uncertainty for some time into the future and not merely weeks, not even merely months but years – since business cannot be planned without long term planning- that wipes out ALL serious chances of normal summer transfer business.
So why not accept this and therefore change tack with your articles? After all, it is not as if they are being much read at present, are they? The almost total lack of readership would appear to back my stance I’d suggest. Only trying to help though.
I too will not be submitting any more articles for the time being. Pointless while virtually no one is reading them!
I have to agree with Jon Fox on this one. I also am getting fed up with reading about all these so called players we are “interested” in signing. I don’t think there are going to be any £100 million pound transfers this coming window ( whenever that is ) and may not be for a few years. All I can say is that we seem to have a few young players coming through who look as though with games under their belts might step up. Who knows, this could be a blessing in disguise as it might mean less money going to agents.