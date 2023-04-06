How many players will Arsenal really sign this summer?

Hello all! by dgr8xt

As we all know, the closer we get to the end of the season, the more the rumour mill spins. That said, I wish to say that as fans of The Arsenal Football Club, we should enjoy the rumours (I do too) but also be aware that 99% of them ain’t happening. So what’s likely to happen? Let’s see:

GK- Ramsdale/Turner: Arteta isn’t going to change from Turner because of one bad game. No transfer activity

RB- White/Tomi: Seems very stable. No activity

RCB- Saliba/Holding: I believe Holding has shown on several occasions that he can be a capable backup. And who remembers a certain Trusty? No activity expected

LCB- Gabriel/Kiwior: Gabriel just signed. Kiwior is new and promising. No activity

LB- Tierney/Zinny: Despite the rumours, I strongly believe that Arteta will not want to lose a player like Tierney. No way. Instead, I believe Tavares will be sold. No incoming activity expected

DM- Partey/Elneny/Jorginho: Given our January transfer activities and the fact that we’re going to be in the Champions League, I strongly believe that we will bring in one defensive midfielder as a Partey long term replacement. Sure fire incoming expected

RCM- Ødegaard/Viera: Whoever thinks that Viera isn’t a good player or that Arteta will dispose of him has clearly followed Alice down the rabbit hole. No activity

LCM- Xhaka/Smith Rowe: Yes, this one is a bit controversial. But I can bet my left kidney that ESR is being viewed as a long term Xhaka replacement, and rightly so. There’s no place for him on the wings, he’s more suited to playing from the left of midfield and he can produce more than Xhaka in terms of goals and assists. No activity

RW- Saka/Trossard/Nelson: While Nelson hasn’t signed a contract, I strongly believe he will. Given Trossard’s performance there against Leeds and the fact that we’ve still got Nelson and Marquinhos, let’s forget talks of Diaby or Raphinha cos it ain’t happening. No activity

LW- Martinelli/Trossard/Nelson: No activity

CF- Jesus/Nketiah/Balogun: As I’ve said many times before, we’re not going to bring in a striker, not while Balogun is banging them in and is likely about to become a full fledged first team international for the USA. Turner and Trusty are Americans and there’s an air of marketing strategy surrounding their arrivals. Why will we now give away their first choice striker? No incoming expected

Given all that’s been written, it’s obvious that my prediction is that the only thing we should be expecting is a defensive midfielder and nothing else.

Who that signing may be is anyone’s guess at the moment.

