Arsenal desperately needs new players in the summer to get back to the top table.

Mikel Arteta needs new signings if he is to turn the club around.

Mikel Arteta seems to be a transformational leader, but Arsenal’s recent exit from the Europa League shows that the Gunners are still a long way from being where they should be for a club of their stature.

The truth remains that not every player in this Arsenal side is good enough to lead the club back into becoming one of England’s top sides.

Arteta has managed to squeeze out some outstanding performances from the players at his disposal, but I believe that he would do a better job with more quality players.

Left to me, I think Arsenal needs at least three new players to make them a complete side.

I believe the Gunners need to invest in a new centre back that can become their Virgil van Dijk as well as a new midfield enforcer.

Finally, the team could do with another creative midfielder who can provide at least 13 Premier League assists per season.

The one part of this Arsenal team that seems to be complete is their attack, even if the team loses Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, I believe that the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah and Nicolas Pepe can take up the goalscoring responsibility.

Obviously, players will have to be sold to fund new acquisitions and lack of Champions League football is a handicap but Arsenal are still a huge pull for a lot of players and if the money can be raised then there is every reason to believe that the club can sign some top quality in the summer.

An article by Ime