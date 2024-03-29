How many points does Arsenal need to win the Premier League?

Predicting the exact number of points needed to win the Premier League title can be challenging due to various factors such as team form, injuries, and unexpected results. However, historically, winning the Premier League typically requires around 85 to 90 points.

Considering the competitiveness of this season’s title race and the fact that Arsenal, Manchester City, and Liverpool are all closely contending, it’s likely that the winning team will need to accumulate at least 85 points or more.

With Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City currently separated by just one point after 28 games, the title race appears to be extremely tight. Every point earned or dropped in the remaining fixtures will be crucial in determining the eventual champion.

Writing in his column in the Telegraph, Jamie Carragher said:

‘A win at the Etihad would erase any lingering negative assessments of Arsenal. They will be favourites if they beat City as it would give them the confidence to believe they can and should win all their remaining games.

‘For me, 90 points will win the title this season. If so, the margins are so small that anything more than a couple of draws for one of the contenders will spell the end.

‘That’s what makes Sunday so huge.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Winning the league will be tough; our target should be winning all our remaining matches this term.

It will be tough to achieve, considering we still face both Manchester clubs, but we have been in good shape lately and can continue winning.

