How many points will Arsenal collect from their next six league games?

A winning run for Arsenal could transform their season

The way the teams are playing from fourth to tenth a winning run could easily see one of those teams move into fourth. The next six games are worth 18 points and in my opinion that would be enough to either slip into fourth or get very close.

So, with that in mind lets look at Arsenal’s next six games.

Burnley v Arsenal

Burnley will be tough opponents, they showed that last night against Man Utd but I would be disappointed if Arsenal cannot register a rare away win against the Clarets.

Arsenal v Newcastle United

Newcastle is very beatable, they are resilient and never give us as they proved against Everton but this really should be three points in the bag for the Gunners.

Arsenal v Everton

Inconsistent Everton will be no walkovers and will be very competitive but with home advantage and the way Arteta has the team playing I would expect three points.

Manchester City v Arsenal

This is no points I am afraid to say. I know City have been very inconsistent and are now beatable on the own ground but apart from Liverpool and Man Utd I believe this is one game their players will be up for because of the Mikel Arteta connection. They will want to beat their former assistant manager.

Arsenal v West Ham United

This West Ham team had so much hope before the season started but they have flopped and even with an upturn under David Moyes, Arsenal should collect all three points

Brighton v Arsenal

Very tricky game, the Seagulls are simply not afraid and believe they can beat Arsenal every time, I am leaning towards a draw in this one.

So, 13 points from a possible 18. Would that be enough to get into top-four? It will not but I reckon it would make us contenders. Something we have not been all season long.