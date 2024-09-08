How many points will Arsenal gain from our season-defining matches against Spurs and Man City

The next two games will be season defining.

I wrote an article a few weeks back about the game we had coming up, that game being an away trip to play Aston villa, i remember clearly writing in the article that a win there would be a statement of intent to the rest of the league from us that we will firmly be title contenders again.

We got the win that day and proved our title credentials, but the next set of fixtures on the horizon will be an even tougher test to our resolve, in the next two fixtures we will travel to two of the toughest away grounds in this league to face two very difficult opponents, one being tougher more than the other but tough nonetheless.

The importance of us even getting 4 points from these two fixtures cannot be overemphasized, we will not want to be playing catch up to this relentless machine that is Man City. If we hypothetically lose the next two fixtures we could potentially be eight points behind Man City in September! It would then be a tough ask for us to remain flawless from there on in, while expecting Man city to drop nine points.

The risk of dropping points goes beyond Man City though with the way Liverpool have started the season, they too could prove to be serious contenders and a threat to our title aspirations therefore the importance for us to come out of this period unscathed is very important.

The absence of Declan Rice for the game against Tottenham has already left us at a disadvantage with being without one of our best players for such a crucial game early in the season however this team has more than enough in their locker to overcome a spurs side we’ve basically owned in the past few seasons in his absence. We will have Rice back for the game against city though which will be a big boost to our hopes of seeing through this tough set of fixtures.

The next two games could be season defining so how many points do you all think we’ll win from them ?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

