How many points will Arsenal gain from their first six Premier League games?

Arsenal have just received their fixture list for the 2025–2026 Premier League season, and it is likely to provoke mixed reactions among supporters. The Gunners face a challenging start to the campaign, which will test the team from the word go.

On the opening weekend, Mikel Arteta’s team will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United, the very side that eliminated them from the FA Cup last season. This fixture promises to be a tough encounter, but expectations remain high for Arsenal to secure maximum points from the game.

A Demanding Opening Sequence

Following their trip to Manchester, Arsenal will host Leeds United at the Emirates. Given the difference in quality, this match is widely anticipated to result in a comfortable victory for the home side.

With potentially six points already in the bag, Arsenal then face Liverpool at Anfield in their third fixture. The Gunners have enjoyed recent success there, remaining unbeaten in their last four competitive visits to Liverpool’s ground. Consequently, a draw is the most likely outcome for this encounter.

September will see Arsenal playing three more league matches in quick succession. Their first game that month is a home fixture against Nottingham Forest, where Arsenal are expected to secure another win. This will be followed by a crucial home match against Manchester City. Despite City's recent reinforcements, Arsenal's stability and cohesion suggest they can claim a third consecutive home league victory against their rivals.

Early Challenges and Realistic Expectations

The sixth fixture of the season will be an away game at Newcastle United. Facing an increasingly formidable side at St James’ Park, Arsenal are more than capable of earning a draw, continuing their steady start.

Overall, while Arsenal are unlikely to begin the season with a perfect record, a realistic expectation would be four wins and two draws from their opening six matches. This solid foundation would provide momentum and confidence as they seek to challenge for the Premier League title in the coming months.

