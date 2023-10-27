How many points will Arsenal get from their next 5 EPL games? Unbeaten run to continue?

Nine games into the season, Arsenal have shown maturity and a resolve to right the wrongs of last season in their pursuit of the 2023–24 Premier League title. After losing the 2022–23 league title race they led almost all season, the Gunners have been spirited this season, doing everything they can to earn us points game after game. It seems they have deleted the word “losing” from their vocabulary!

The Gunners are presently third in the Premier League log with 21 points, just two points behind league leaders Tottenham. With their success thus far (they are unbeaten), Us Gooners are optimistic that the team will sustain their outstanding form in order to avoid repeating last season’s mistakes and winning the title this season. That said, let’s take a look at some of Arsenal’s upcoming league fixtures.

1. Sheffield United (H): October 28

Arsenal hosts Sheffield United, a team that has struggled to adjust to Premier League life since their promotion. This game is likely to be dominated by the Gunners.

2. Newcastle (A): Thursday, November 4

Arsenal travels to St. James’ Park to take on Eddie Howe’s tough Newcastle team. The Gunners will face a major test in this match. The Magpies are a tough nut to crack, but then again, so are Arsenal.

3. Burnley (H): November 11

Arteta will be facing Vincent Kompany, whom he trained as Guardiola’s assistant. Given Burnley’s sluggish start, Arsenal is heavily favored to take all three points.

4. Brentford (A): November 25

Arsenal takes on Brentford, who have struggled for consistency this season. Arsenal should be confident of taking three points with their current form.

5. Wolves (H): December 2

To round off this five-game run, Arsenal host Wolves at the Emirates Stadium. Wolves haven’t been consistent this term, and I doubt they’ll pose any problems for Arteta’s troops.

In my opinion of the games, Newcastle is the only team that offers a substantial threat to Arsenal’s chances of securing all 15 points in these five games. What are your thoughts on this?

Sam P

