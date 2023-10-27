How many points will Arsenal get from their next 5 EPL games? Unbeaten run to continue?

Nine games into the season, Arsenal have shown maturity and a resolve to right the wrongs of last season in their pursuit of the 2023–24 Premier League title. After losing the 2022–23 league title race they led almost all season, the Gunners have been spirited this season, doing everything they can to earn us points game after game. It seems they have deleted the word “losing” from their vocabulary!
The Gunners are presently third in the Premier League log with 21 points, just two points behind league leaders Tottenham. With their success thus far (they are unbeaten), Us Gooners are optimistic that the team will sustain their outstanding form in order to avoid repeating last season’s mistakes and winning the title this season. That said, let’s take a look at some of Arsenal’s upcoming league fixtures.
1. Sheffield United (H): October 28
Arsenal hosts Sheffield United, a team that has struggled to adjust to Premier League life since their promotion. This game is likely to be dominated by the Gunners.
2. Newcastle (A): Thursday, November 4
Arsenal travels to St. James’ Park to take on Eddie Howe’s tough Newcastle team. The Gunners will face a major test in this match. The Magpies are a tough nut to crack, but then again, so are Arsenal.
3. Burnley (H): November 11
Arteta will be facing Vincent Kompany, whom he trained as Guardiola’s assistant. Given Burnley’s sluggish start, Arsenal is heavily favored to take all three points.
4. Brentford (A): November 25
Arsenal takes on Brentford, who have struggled for consistency this season. Arsenal should be confident of taking three points with their current form.
5. Wolves (H): December 2
To round off this five-game run, Arsenal host Wolves at the Emirates Stadium. Wolves haven’t been consistent this term, and I doubt they’ll pose any problems for Arteta’s troops.
In my opinion of the games, Newcastle is the only team that offers a substantial threat to Arsenal’s chances of securing all 15 points in these five games. What are your thoughts on this?
Sam P
If we can get fifteen points from those five games, I believe our worst final EPL position will be the second place
15 points seems realistic but getting at least 13 points is the most.
15 points is a huge possibility but we might draw against Newcastle.
Hopefully we have less injuries and improve our game play.
It’s funny how we haven’t been playing to our full potential yet we have only lost once to Lens in the UCL.
Imagine if we improve our game play, then we might just go unbeaten.
Full potential never exists in football but there is always room for improvement. Every team would want to play what they are capable of, and they would not knowing play bad matches. So until now how we have played is what we are and there are room for improvement in our game as we have already lost many important points and had hard fought games most of the time. If our aim is to win the league and not just hang in there in top 4 then we should improve sooner than later.
15 is a huge possibility and I hope it happens
Realistically we could draw with Brentford and Newcastle
So I will go with 11
But hope we win every match
It will depend a lot upon MA’s match selections for lineups I think and subs
Nothing less than 13.
Win all 5. Newcastle at saint james is easier for us than Newcastle at the emirates because of how they set up. We have enough quality to beat them in a football game which I expect at saint james unlike when we play them at the emirates.
Newcastle may have lost to Dortmund, but were unlucky and have otherwise been in great form recently – thrashing PSG, and beating City as well.
We can win there, but I’d be happy with a point. The other 4 we should win.
We won’t be having Partey or Jesus for most or all of the 5 matches.
I just pray injuries don’t damage our season once again.
Jesus and Partey are part of the spine of our team.
Nketiah and Jorginho as their replacements makes me scared.
We have a squad for this exact reason, injuries are not an excuse.
If the squads not good enough you need to ask what we’ve done with the 600 mil +
Trossard.
Martinelli. Odegaard. Saka.
Smith-Rowe. Rice.
Tomiyasu. Gabriel. Saliba. White.
Ramsdale.
This is great team, but there’s no chance MA will start ESR over Havertz or Jorginho because he’s not his signing.
I agree with you about Arteta not playing Smith-Rowe over Jorginho or Havertz in midfield.
Hopefully, whatever selection he makes, they give us maximum points.
I think you are wrong, it has nothing to do with Smith-rowe not being Arteta’s signing,
Fielding Smith-rowe and Rice is likely a disaster, Smith-rowe and Odegaard lack stamina, they’ll just be bossed around, with Rice isolated,
Havertz /Jorginho/Elneny best fits Rice, Smith-rowe/Trossard should replace Odegaard, he’s had 2/3 bad days now.
IMO, Odegaard is our weakest link at the moment, replace him with Smith-rowe/Trossard and Jorginho will look better.
After the banker on Saturday, not expecting a single point drop in November.
5 × 3 = 15 points.
SAM P states the bl….ng obvious with his opinion that NEWCASTLE WILL BE THE TOUGHEST OF THE FIVEGAMES TO CRACK.
Which tells us nothing we ALL did not already know!