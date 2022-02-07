How many points will Arsenal manage to collect in February?

Arsenal has a very light month in terms of fixtures, that is the consequence of no European football and elimination from all domestic cups.

There are just three league games to navigate and on the face of it, we should be collecting nine points but that is far from certain if January’s form is anything to go by.

We travel to Wolves on the 10th then we welcome Brentford on the 19th and finally, it is Wolves once again on the 24th.

Wolves will of course be tricky opponents but let’s not kid ourselves that we should not be beating them, we should, both home and away.

Bruno Lage’s men have been playing well but they got beat by Norwich on their own ground at the weekend in the FA Cup and yes, they had a very strong team and as usual, it was their inability to convert chances that cost them.

Brentford beat us at the start of the season but circumstances are very different today and if we cannot collect all the points at our own stadium against the Bee’s then we probably don’t deserve to finish top four.

There really cannot be any excuses now and if we do not pick up nine points from these three games, I for one will be very disappointed.

How many points do you expect Mikel Arteta’s men to pick up in February?