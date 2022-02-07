How many points will Arsenal manage to collect in February?

Arsenal has a very light month in terms of fixtures, that is the consequence of no European football and elimination from all domestic cups.
There are just three league games to navigate and on the face of it, we should be collecting nine points but that is far from certain if January’s form is anything to go by.
We travel to Wolves on the 10th then we welcome Brentford on the 19th and finally, it is Wolves once again on the 24th.
Wolves will of course be tricky opponents but let’s not kid ourselves that we should not be beating them, we should, both home and away.
Bruno Lage’s men have been playing well but they got beat by Norwich on their own ground at the weekend in the FA Cup and yes, they had a very strong team and as usual, it was their inability to convert chances that cost them.
Brentford beat us at the start of the season but circumstances are very different today and if we cannot collect all the points at our own stadium against the Bee’s then we probably don’t deserve to finish top four.
There really cannot be any excuses now and if we do not pick up nine points from these three games, I for one will be very disappointed.
How many points do you expect Mikel Arteta’s men to pick up in February?
Wolves losing to Norwich is very bad for Arsenal.
Firstly it means Wolves now do not now have any extra games to play, secondly they have received a big wake up call and thirdly it shifts favouritism on to our shoulders. So for me a point at Molineux against a rival would be a good result but I fear the worst. We should beat both Brentford and Wolves at home. So 9-9 would be amazing, 7 from 9 would be decent and 6 would be acceptable. Man U losing to Middlesborough did us no favours. Westham appear to have too many games to play and Spurs have another FA Cup game and a catch up game. Will be a real battle till the end.
9 points for the taking. My Arsenal is good enough for all. Support, support. The team needs our positive energy, because we did not buy a CF, what’s wrong with Pepe in these last few games. We have a decent squad for this round, with livers and Chelsea to think hard about and then of course those fighting relegation. Arsenal forever.
Since Lacazette/ Nketiah are distracted by their suitors and Arsenal decided not to sign a new CF, I predict we can only get maximum six points this month
I’d say probably seven points but question WHYthis article specifies only February? Why do points gained or lost after Feb28 seem less important to this author?
On the other hand – to give balance – I would not object to the old cliche “its all about the next game” , Wolves away, and think no further ahead, as that is RIGHT NOW most important of all.
But my first point still pertains. So why, Ad Martin?