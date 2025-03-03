How many points will Arsenal pick up from their next five Premier League games?

Most Arsenal fans have accepted that the title race is effectively over, with Liverpool on course to be crowned champions. However, with 33 points still available, there remains a slim—albeit highly unlikely—chance that Arsenal could still finish top.

The reality is straightforward: if Liverpool win seven of their remaining ten games (or reach the same total through a combination of wins and draws), they will be champions, regardless of Arsenal’s results.

Even the most optimistic Gooner would likely concede that winning 11 consecutive games is unrealistic, especially given the team’s current form and ongoing injury issues. That would mean Arne Slot’s side could secure the title well before the final day of the season, potentially weeks in advance.

However, none of this means Arsenal should simply accept the inevitable. As Mikel Arteta emphatically put it when asked if the title race was over, “Over my dead body,” as quoted by the Guardian.

We all understand the current situation—the challenge ahead is immense. But until the final whistle of the season, belief must remain. History has shown us that dramatic collapses can and do happen in sports.

With that in mind, let’s assess Arsenal’s next five Premier League fixtures with the mentality that they are still in the race:

Man Utd v Arsenal

Arsenal v Chelsea

Arsenal v Fulham

Everton v Arsenal

Arsenal v Brentford

On paper, there is a scenario in which Arsenal take all 15 points from these matches. Equally, given the inconsistency in performances, a more pessimistic outlook suggests they could struggle significantly.

Realistically, I expect a mixed set of results and would not be surprised if Arsenal collect between 7 and 9 points from these fixtures. Anything beyond that feels unlikely.

So, am I being too negative—or overly optimistic?

