How many points will Arsenal pick up from their next five Premier League games?

Most Arsenal fans have accepted that the title race is effectively over, with Liverpool on course to be crowned champions. However, with 33 points still available, there remains a slim—albeit highly unlikely—chance that Arsenal could still finish top.
The reality is straightforward: if Liverpool win seven of their remaining ten games (or reach the same total through a combination of wins and draws), they will be champions, regardless of Arsenal’s results.
Even the most optimistic Gooner would likely concede that winning 11 consecutive games is unrealistic, especially given the team’s current form and ongoing injury issues. That would mean Arne Slot’s side could secure the title well before the final day of the season, potentially weeks in advance.
However, none of this means Arsenal should simply accept the inevitable. As Mikel Arteta emphatically put it when asked if the title race was over, “Over my dead body,” as quoted by the Guardian.
We all understand the current situation—the challenge ahead is immense. But until the final whistle of the season, belief must remain. History has shown us that dramatic collapses can and do happen in sports.
With that in mind, let’s assess Arsenal’s next five Premier League fixtures with the mentality that they are still in the race:
- Man Utd v Arsenal
- Arsenal v Chelsea
- Arsenal v Fulham
- Everton v Arsenal
- Arsenal v Brentford
On paper, there is a scenario in which Arsenal take all 15 points from these matches. Equally, given the inconsistency in performances, a more pessimistic outlook suggests they could struggle significantly.
Realistically, I expect a mixed set of results and would not be surprised if Arsenal collect between 7 and 9 points from these fixtures. Anything beyond that feels unlikely.
So, am I being too negative—or overly optimistic?
I would said 10 looking at those fixtures
But anyone’s guess .
Does t really matter though the way Liverpool are racking up the points ,we had fans saying we would be 5 points behind them after they had played city and Newcastle now they are 13 points ahead ,so like I said anyone’s guess .
15 mate
Yea good one mate
It’s laughable really how some were very serious counting Liverpool tough fixtures.
Lucky to get 5 points, me thinks. Tge football is poor fair at the moment.
We might drop points in all 5 games if nobody steps up to score
We are capable of drawing or losing to all of them tems as we have already with a better squad. We don’t even know who going to be tried upfront next muchless how many points we might get.
To win games you need to score goals and looking at the teams current plight, its hard to see where the goals will come from sadly. 🤷♂️
Well, according to Dan, we’ve already given up, so no points would prove him to be correct – anything more than that would prove him wrong – simple really!!
Me? I hope for maximum points.
According to to Dan !not sure you read my comment properly Ken ,either way why not reply to me properly rather than a sarcastic comment below .
DK, I was talking about DAN and his belief that the club have already given up… hence no points.
If I wanted to reply to you, it wouldn’t have been a sarcastic reply, because, as you say, you know me better than that!!
Well then I’ll go ahead and apologies(sorry ) will add though that you seem to have a problem with him atm ,which in turn brings out the weirdos jumping on the bandwagon.
Not a fan of those types ,bunching up kind of thing .
Cheers mate
Glad you see it
Not sure what I’m meant to say when my club don’t sign anyone ending in my opinion only apparently, the title race lol
We go out of both cups and go 13 points behind Liverpool by end of Feb lol
Not ever going to be bullied into saying that’s okay
I’m not having a problem with Dan at all DK, I just don’t agree with what he’s saying at the moment.
Dan is as passionate a Gooner as I am and we both love Arsene Wenger, so that’s a plus for sure.
If Dan didn’t want to debate, he wouldn’t reply, simple as that.
Dan has been very down in the dumps lately regarding the lack of a suitable January signing. I would go a bit further Ken1945 and suggest 4 points – all draws.
There are 5 games up there
Sorry Des evans,
I should have put that I expect us to lose one of them 🙂
Would be difficult getting maximum points looking at our scoring situation.
I hope we can gather enough points to qualify for UCL. This is a season to forget, too many negative things happened.
This team has scored 2 goals in their last 270 minutes of football. At that rate, 4 goals in the next 5 games would be a miracle. 5 points from the next 5 games is the best case scenario. But I honestly see 0 points from the next 5 as a real possibility. We can’t win if we can’t score…..and we can’t score.
We should expect Martinelli and possibly Saka to be back before we finish playing those games. So, baring any further injuries to the forward players, we should see some improvement in the goal-scoring department and, therefore, better results.
I think Saka’s return isn’t as clear as people think