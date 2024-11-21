How many points will Arsenal pick up from their next six matches?

Arsenal are already nine points behind Liverpool in the Premier League and four behind Manchester City, making their quest to win the title much trickier than most would have expected at this stage of the season.

Liverpool are flying, and there is little reason to believe they will drop off anytime soon. Meanwhile, you would expect City to steady the ship after consecutive league losses. This makes it imperative for Arsenal to secure maximum points from their upcoming Premier League games. But what are the chances of that?

Here are Arsenal’s next six league fixtures:

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest West Ham vs. Arsenal Arsenal vs. Manchester United Fulham vs. Arsenal Arsenal vs. Everton Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Looking at these matches, it’s not unreasonable to suggest Arsenal could collect 18 points. In fact, it’s difficult to pinpoint which of these games they might drop points in. Let’s analyse them one at a time.

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are performing admirably at the moment and proved against Liverpool that they aren’t intimidated by big teams or big venues. However, anything less than a win at the Emirates would be a disappointment.

West Ham vs. Arsenal

The Hammers are always tricky opponents and, on their day, capable of beating anyone. Last season’s win against Arsenal was an outlier, though, and given West Ham’s current form, Arsenal should feel confident about securing all three points at the London Stadium.

Arsenal vs. Manchester United

It’s hard to predict which United side will show up under their new manager, but Arsenal will be disappointed not to take maximum points at the Emirates. Dropping points here would feel like a significant setback.

Fulham vs. Arsenal

This could be the toughest of the six games. Fulham are playing well and are formidable at home. Arsenal should win, but if they underperform, another away loss could be on the cards.

Arsenal vs. Everton

Everton appear to be stabilising, but they remain vulnerable, and a defeat here would be inexcusable for Arsenal. This is a game they simply must win.

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Palace are unpredictable; they can produce moments of brilliance but too often deliver inconsistent performances. While Selhurst Park is never an easy place to play, Arsenal should expect to take all three points.

Conclusion

I expect Arsenal to pick up 18 points from these six games. Anything less would be disappointing and could spell the end of their title hopes, depending on how Liverpool and Manchester City perform in their upcoming fixtures.

