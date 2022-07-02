How many readers follow the Arsenal Womens Team?

The women’s game has definitely grown over the years, but I wonder if there’s no real correlation between the promotional side of the game and the actual interest in it?
Because almost every person (including women) that I have spoken with that follows the men’s game with a passion, knows next to nothing about women’s football. Even Arsenal Ladies when it came to Arsenal fans.
The fact women have so much more opportunities to play sport, and it be promoted and taken seriously, is fantastic! I am a huge advocate of health and wellness, and good mental health, with sport being a great way of improving this. So it’s wonderful that women get to enjoy sport just as much as men these days.
I enjoy watching many women’s sports, especially tennis, and most things at the Olympics, but I just do not enjoy women’s football, despite it being my favourite sport to watch and play in. I have tried to follow it, but I just cannot get into it. I have some theories as to why this may be, and does this apply to others as well?
Lack of time
We all know as passionate followers of the mens game, how much time and effort is needed, especially for the fans attending the games in person. Then when Arsenal are not on, and we have the time, we’ll most likely take in another EPL game, or watch some of the big boys from around Europe playing, because we love watching the game, and seeing our rivals lose.
Then when you also take into account family life, your job, other hobbies, it doesn’t leave any time to get into the women’s game.
Quality of the product
I hate using the word “product” when describing football or worse, fans being referred to as “customers”, but there are two versions of the “product” known as football – the male version and the female version.
In all sports, men are quicker, more powerful and more aggressive, which does make for a better spectacle. It’s just a biological issue, and nothing women can do about that. Despite that, most women’s sports are still enjoyable because the standard of the product is great.
With women’s football however, I find the standard of play not so great. Given the amount of years it’s been around, and the uptake in exposure, it’s surprising how amateurish it still looks. Especially the keepers. They are shocking! Even worse when you think that the ball is moving a lot slower in comparison to shooting in the men’s game.
So when you have such disparities between the male and female product of football, one naturally gravitates towards the better product. This isn’t just a male issue as well, because I know plenty of female fans who choose the men’s game over the womens version, especially now that football has become more inclusive and family orientated.
Lack of interest in general
Justarsenal admin will be able to answer this better than me, but I rarely see many, if any, comments on Arsenal Ladies articles, and not just on here. It’s the same case across every Arsenal blog I’ve ever seen, and some do not even have a ladies section.
So how many of you actually follow the women’s game or Arsenal Ladies? If not, why? Will you ever have an interest in it?
I don’t mean being able to name the odd player, or just watching the odd final, I mean regularly watching full games/highlights, being able to name at least 16 Arsenal ladies, and players from other teams. Knowing upcoming fixtures, the league table, etc.
As I said at the beginning, women’s football has my full support, and I am not belittling it in any way. I am just curious to see what involvement other fans have with women’s football?
Jonbo
Is just as you said I enjoy female MMA and volleyball because I find it interesting (female athletics is too)but I cannot for the love of me watch Women football it’s boring, watching sometimes I cringe at the plays and goals it’s almost as bad as watching the WNBA
Men generally only watch women sports players who look like TV stars. Women playing beach volleyball or women golfers wearing mini skirts are popular with men. The Arsenal striker Miedema is a superstar but does not have fashon model looks so has no value in the Male viewership. The Willims sisters dominated womens tenniss for 20 years but men were never interested instead preferring the likes of Maria Sharapova or Anna Kournikova the latter never even winning one title but garnering millions of male followers because of her fashion model looks. Almost all women sports players have to wear as little clothing as possible as they know Males want to see as much flesh as possible. On male sports programmes all women presenters have to be drop dead gorgeous. When the cameras pan on the crowd at male sports events they always focus on young attractive women because men want to believe attractive women like their sport. At the boxing, at the NFL games at the F1 presentation the women are always fashion models in skimpy clothing. This is what the male sports watcher demands and is what the programmers provide. Its just how most males roll. Its been like this for 10,000 years and is not going to change any time soon
Sad to relate, I identify with all that Jonbo writes in his fine, realistic, though sad to read piece. I guess almost all decent fans everywhere will approve of the huge increase in being able to watch a lot of womens football.
But not that many do by comparison, perhaps outside USA, where it is huger than mens football, for whatever reason.
I can only give my own perspective as a 71 years old. I got into loving football before even the age of six. By age seven I knew all about our Woolwich history and of the thirties glory times courtesy of Grandad and Dad respectively.
At seven I attended more or less regulary all home games and only finally stopped for various reasons, partly related to our club under Wengers last period, though mainly for personal reasons including a massive increase in my love of playing bowls and playing at weekends around five years ago.
THE POINT IS that is is hard in later life to become passionate about something that, til recent times, has not been widely available and had not much figured in my sporting interests.
I hope and pray that much younger fans are able to see things differently but the evidence, at least on JA and in actual attendances, is not positive, as womens articles hardly attract any posts at all, by comparison with the mens game.
In other sports, athletics, tennis, hockey, though NOT cricket, I have at least as much interest in womens as in mens sport.
But in football, rugby , boxing and things where the marked physical disadvantage in the female sex in sheer muscle power, speed and dynamism are MOST obvious, I find it hard to enjoy them at all.
Goalkeepers, as Jonbo says, is by a distance, the MOST OBVIOUS problem women have.
I accept there are inconsistencies in what I write , as athletics too is based on physical power and explosiveness, but I am simply giving MY honest view.
Others, hopefully will see things differently. I do think that, given more time and TV exposure , the womens game will gain ground on the mens game more widely, but it is fair to suggest it has along way to go as yet.
Finally , praise to Jonbo, for such a fine, honest and IMPORTANT article.