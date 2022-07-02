How many readers follow the Arsenal Womens Team?

The women’s game has definitely grown over the years, but I wonder if there’s no real correlation between the promotional side of the game and the actual interest in it?

Because almost every person (including women) that I have spoken with that follows the men’s game with a passion, knows next to nothing about women’s football. Even Arsenal Ladies when it came to Arsenal fans.

The fact women have so much more opportunities to play sport, and it be promoted and taken seriously, is fantastic! I am a huge advocate of health and wellness, and good mental health, with sport being a great way of improving this. So it’s wonderful that women get to enjoy sport just as much as men these days.

I enjoy watching many women’s sports, especially tennis, and most things at the Olympics, but I just do not enjoy women’s football, despite it being my favourite sport to watch and play in. I have tried to follow it, but I just cannot get into it. I have some theories as to why this may be, and does this apply to others as well?

Lack of time

We all know as passionate followers of the mens game, how much time and effort is needed, especially for the fans attending the games in person. Then when Arsenal are not on, and we have the time, we’ll most likely take in another EPL game, or watch some of the big boys from around Europe playing, because we love watching the game, and seeing our rivals lose.

Then when you also take into account family life, your job, other hobbies, it doesn’t leave any time to get into the women’s game.

Quality of the product

I hate using the word “product” when describing football or worse, fans being referred to as “customers”, but there are two versions of the “product” known as football – the male version and the female version.

In all sports, men are quicker, more powerful and more aggressive, which does make for a better spectacle. It’s just a biological issue, and nothing women can do about that. Despite that, most women’s sports are still enjoyable because the standard of the product is great.

With women’s football however, I find the standard of play not so great. Given the amount of years it’s been around, and the uptake in exposure, it’s surprising how amateurish it still looks. Especially the keepers. They are shocking! Even worse when you think that the ball is moving a lot slower in comparison to shooting in the men’s game.

So when you have such disparities between the male and female product of football, one naturally gravitates towards the better product. This isn’t just a male issue as well, because I know plenty of female fans who choose the men’s game over the womens version, especially now that football has become more inclusive and family orientated.

Lack of interest in general

Justarsenal admin will be able to answer this better than me, but I rarely see many, if any, comments on Arsenal Ladies articles, and not just on here. It’s the same case across every Arsenal blog I’ve ever seen, and some do not even have a ladies section.

So how many of you actually follow the women’s game or Arsenal Ladies? If not, why? Will you ever have an interest in it?

I don’t mean being able to name the odd player, or just watching the odd final, I mean regularly watching full games/highlights, being able to name at least 16 Arsenal ladies, and players from other teams. Knowing upcoming fixtures, the league table, etc.

As I said at the beginning, women’s football has my full support, and I am not belittling it in any way. I am just curious to see what involvement other fans have with women’s football?

Jonbo

