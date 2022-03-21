How many remaining games of the season can Arsenal win?

Arsenal faces some interesting matches before this season ends and our result from the fixture will determine where we will finish this campaign.

We are currently in the driving seat in terms of making the top four, but the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham are giving us a good chase.

Both clubs will look to take advantage of any slip-ups to get ahead, but do we have tricky and unwinnable games left?

Mikel Arteta’s side has become a winning machine and that helped them to return to winning ways against Aston Villa at the weekend.

The players will now go for an international break before returning to finish the season.

The Sun has had a look at the matches we will face between now and the end of the season.

After the break, we would face Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace (a), who have been one of the toughest clubs to beat this season.

Matches against Brighton (h) and Southampton (a) will follow before we welcome Manchester United to the Emirates.

West Ham (a), Leeds (h), Newcastle (a), and Everton (h), will follow before we face Spurs in our last game of the season at the Tottenham Stadium.

The game against Chelsea doesn’t have a new date yet, and it would be another crunch match.

Apart from Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham, if we are serious about ending this season inside the top four, we have to win our other matches.

How many of them do you think we can win?

