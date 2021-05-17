“How many times do we want to make this mistake” These Arsenal fans not happy with potential signing

Some Arsenal fans are unconvinced about their team making a move for soon-to-be free agent, Ryan Bertrand.

The Gunners are one of the teams targeting a move for the former Chelsea man after he failed to reach an agreement with Southampton over an extension.

Since the Gunners allowed Sead Kolasinac to leave them for Schalke 04 on loan in the last transfer window, Kieran Tierney has been their only natural left-back.

This has forced them to use even Granit Xhaka in a makeshift capacity in that position.

Kolasinac will return in the summer, but he has no long-term future at the club and he is also not as good as Bertrand.

Bertrand previously played for Chelsea and a move for him hasn’t impressed all Arsenal fans with some thinking their club is making the wrong signing decision again, just as they did with Willian.

Willian joined from Chelsea and has been very poor despite his fine reputation while on the books of the Blues.

Star Sports have curated the response of the fans who don’t think their team should move for Bertrand.

One wrote on Twitter: “Willian was a lazy signing. Sokratis was a lazy signing. [Stephan] Lichsteiner was a lazy signing. Bertrand would be a lazy signing. How many times do we want to make this mistake until we clock these free transfers don’t work out???”

Another put: “Bertrand on a 1-year deal would be fine, but it will be at least 2 if it’s to happen. Worryingly Willian-esque.”

A third came to this conclusion: “Anyone who’s well above 30 and wants a long term contract is a poor signing. If you want to import some experience then do so on a short term deal, let the player earn his contract and extend his stay if he’s worthy of it.”

While another said: “I’m accepting Bertrand if we invest big in other areas this summer. Then again, I said the same thing about Willian last summer, and the club didn’t”.