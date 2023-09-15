How many Tottenham players would get into a combined Arsenal/Spurs XI ?

If a neutral person were to form a combined starting X1 of Arsenal and Tottenham players from the performances so far this season, Darren Ambrose says three Spurs players would deny Arsenal players the chance to dominate that team.

Martin Odegaard, according to the former Premier League player, could miss out on a spot in that team owing to James Maddison, who is now in top form. According to Sofascore, the former Leicester playmaker has 2 goals and 2 assists with 2.3 shots on target per game in 4 games, whereas Odegaard has 2 goals and no assists with 1.5 shots on target. Other than Odegaard, according to Ambrose, Oleksander Zinchenko will be benched in favour of Destiny Udogie, and Christian Romero will also compete for a spot in defence.

On talkSPORT, Ambrose admitted, “I think Maddison gets in [over Odegaard].

“Maddison is arguably the best player in the Premier League at the moment. We are talking current form right now. On current form, Maddison gets in over Odegaard.

“Last season, Odegaard, of course. But this season, the way Maddison is going, he is one of three players, since the start of last season, that has scored ten and assisted ten.

“On current form, Maddison is flying. And Odegaard hasn’t really started. He is doing okay. But he hasn’t really started yet. I would also put Romero in. Udogie gets in on current form [over Zinchenko]. It’s been a good start.”

I realise such assertions do not sit well with Gooners, and they shouldn’t. I believe it is too soon to declare that Maddison and Udogie are better than Odegaard and Zinchenko. Odegaard is playing with two other new midfielders, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, with whom he is still struggling to gel.

As for Zinchenko, he is still recovering from an injury and has yet to establish his rhythm. On a good day, Ange Postecoglou would sit him for Udogie, considering Tierney, one of the best left-backs in the league, wouldn’t stand a chance of benching him. I don’t see Romero benching William Saliba. If I were to select the team (Spurs and Arsenal combined), I’d field an Arsenal all-star lineup.

On September 24, Arsenal will welcome Spurs to the Emirates for the first North London derby. Last season, Spurs lost to Arteta and the boys, home and away.

