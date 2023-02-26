How many years’ contract should Arsenal give Xhaka?

Granit Xhaka is closing in on a new Arsenal deal and the Swiss star could be at the Emirates until 2026.

Xhaka has emerged as one of the key men at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta after nearly leaving the club at the start of 2020.

The former Gunners’ captain has formed a fine midfield-three alongside Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey at the Emirates so far and is one player we can trust whenever he steps on the pitch.

Several reports claim he is in talks over a new deal and Football Insider has now revealed it would be a three-year contract.

The midfielder is a player the club believes would still be valuable in the next few seasons, so they are offering him the new long-term deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has had a complete turn-around and is now one of the fan favourites at the club, so we definitely want to continue seeing him.

However, we have to also begin to look for his long-term replacement before injuries start plaguing the ex-Borussia Monchengladbach man as he gets older.

The club has an interest in Declan Rice and it would be interesting to see if we can pull off the transfer and combine both in our midfield.

