How many years will it take for Arsenal to match Liverpool?

Arsenal should try to rebuild in the same way Liverpool did.

Arsenal is a team in transition, one of the biggest markers that the Gunners are not where they should be is the fact that they haven’t qualified for the Champions League since the 2016/2017 season.

Mikel Arteta has been brought in to reshape the future of the team and the Spaniard has done a good job in terms of proving his doubters wrong so far.

However, the rebuilding job is just starting at the Emirates and I’d love to liken Arsenal’s current situation to that of Liverpool before Jurgen Klopp came in.

The Reds had just challenged for the league in the 2013/2014 season, but they lost Luis Suarez and they struggled through the 2014/2015 season before sacking Brendan Rodgers in October 2015.

Jurgen Klopp came in and took the club to both the Carabao Cup and the Europa League finals, but he didn’t win any of them.

Gradually, he has now made the Reds European champions and they will be England’s champions at the end of this season.

It took him exactly four seasons to land his first trophy for the Reds and I think Mikel Arteta might need that much time as well.

Next summer would be Arteta’s first as Arsenal’s manager, and the Spaniard faces losing some of his star men apart from signing new players.

If he does keep hold of the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, he would be closer to his goal and Arsenal can start by returning to the Premier League’s top four next season.

However, if he fails to keep either player, he may have to start rebuilding his team again in the summer with a new frontman.

With the progress being made under Arteta if he is backed well in the next transfer window, Arsenal can land a domestic trophy next season.

An article from Jacob B