How Michael Thomas helped Arsenal win their first title (at Anfield) in 18 years in 1988/89

How Michael Thomas helped Arsenal win their first title in 18 years

On the final day of the 1988/89 season Arsenal lifted their first title since 1971 after Michael Thomas scored in the dying seconds against Liverpool at Anfield.

In August George Graham’s Arsenal got their season off to a cracking start thrashing Wimbledon away 5-1 with a hat-trick from Alan Smith and a goal each from Paul Merson and Brian Marwood.

The Gunners endured a tricky spell in September picking up only one victory in four matches in a tight 3-2 win over Archrivals Tottenham with Smith saving the day again. During this period Arsenal suffered two defeats 2-3 at home to Aston Villa and 1-2 at Hillsborough versus Sheffield Wednesday. They drew their fourth match against Southampton scoring a crucial point come the end of the season following a penalty from Marwood and a strike from Smith.

From the first day of October up until late November Arsenal went on a run of seven games undefeated, including six wins and one draw. Some of the highlights from the month were two 4-1 wins over Nottingham Forest and West Ham united both away from home. In the match against The Hammers Smith jumped up with two nettings with Thomas and David Rocastle grabbing one each for fun. And at the City Ground to Forest a goal was netted each by Smith, Steve Bould, Tony Adams and Marwood.

On the 26th of November the Gunners were handed their first defeat in two months nearly when at the Baseball ground Derby County beat them marginally 2-1 seeing Thomas pull one back for Arsenal.

December got off to a tricky start with two draws. At Highbury with just over 30,000 watching from the stands Smith scored a pivotal goal in a 1-1 stalemate with title competitors Liverpool. This was followed up by a tedious 0-0 away to Norwich City at Carrow Road. This didn’t worry Arsenal the slightest as they ran rampant for the next nine matches going into mid February unbeaten. On Boxing Day Grahams men just about beat Charlton Athletic away 3-2 thanks to two fine strikes from Marwood (including one penalty) as well with Merson slotting in the third. The opening match of January turned out to be the North London Derby at home to Spurs, Arsenal completed their derby winnings for the season knocking Tottenham to once side 2-0 all mercy due to dispatches from Merson and Thomas. Towards the end of the month The Gunners failed to beat Sheffield Wednesday for the second time where at Highbury they were held to a 1-1 draw which Merson helped grabbed the point in.

The Gunners were still top of the table in early February after the following two 2-1 victories against West Ham and Millwall, but their gap had been reduced after the gutting draw to Wednesday.

A week later Arsenal tripped up again drawing 0-0 to a very stubborn Queen Park Rangers, a game later Coventry got the better of The Gunners at Highfield Road where they were put to bed 1-0. Pressure on Arsenals title challenge had started to take hold of them. Arsenal finished off February with a win and a draw, sideswiping Luton Town 2-0 with Smith and Perry Groves netting and drawing 0-0 versus Millwall.

Liverpool started to close in on Arsenal even more in March after they lost 3-1 to Nottingham Forest unexpectedly at home before drawing 2-2 with Charlton in a tricky gathering of home form. Rocastle and Paul Davies ensured The Gunners weren’t beaten for a second game running. By the end of the month Arsenal got back to winning ways slotting three past Southampton down in Hampshire in a 3-1 victory through finishes from Groves, Rocastle and Merson with less than 20,000 spectators in attendance.

In the first game of April over at Old Trafford Arsenal drew 1-1 with a savour of a goal from captain Adams against Manchester United, the stadium which had reached a capacity of over 80,000 in history had less than half its capacity filled.

From April into May Arsenal won four matches on the trot stealing points off of Everton 2-0, Newcastle United only 1-0, a 5-0 obliteration of Norwich City which saw Smith score twice, Winterburn, Thomas and Rocastle all with one and finally a narrow 1-0 over Middlesborough with Hayes sealing the deal. Arsenal really needed to win their next two matches to lift the title but with a 1-2 defeat to Derby and a frustrating 2-2 draw with Wimbledon at Highbury the season went down to the wire in their last match against demanding championship warriors Liverpool.

It was now all or nothing with Arsenal needing to win by at least two goals at Anfield to conquer their first league in almost two decades. The heat was on at halftime like never before at a fortress of a ground which saw Liverpool keep The Gunners at bay for the first half. However, within seven minutes of the final 45 Smith cracked open the Reds defence to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead, by the 90th minute the title seemed to be swaying back to Liverpool in their favour. In the 91st minute Michael Thomas slotted in the second which meant Arsenal had at last secured the 1988/89 First Division title.

Liam Harding

