How Mikel Arteta can fit both Dani Ceballos and Mesut Ozil into the same team?

Dani Ceballos and Mesut Ozil can play together with the right formation.

Unai Emery struggled to fit in players into his system and it ultimately led to their poor performances under him.

Mesut Ozil was one of the biggest players that was affected, but the German seems to have returned to form under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta got his first win when they faced Manchester United the last time out, Ozil was one of the star men in that game. The German will, however, have competition when Dani Ceballos returns to the side.

The Spaniard shone under Emery and only injury stopped his progress, now that he is back, fans will expect him to continue where he left off.

The question now is how Mikel Arteta will fit him into the side alongside Mesut Ozil.

For me, both of them can play together and I’m excited about the prospect of having them both in our midfield.

Arsenal seems to be using a 4-3-3 formation under, Arteta, I believe a 4-4-2 is the perfect system for both of them to play in.

In that system, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira can play a double pivot in front of the defence which allows Ozil and Ceballos to stay further forward. Alex Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can then strike, with our captain drifting to the left often while Lacazette remains central.

Alternatively, Aubameyang could take up the central role with Nicolas Pepe partnering the Gabonese hitman upfront.

Arteta can also maintain his 4-3-3 but that would mean that just one defensive midfielder would be used while Ceballos and Ozil would play as central and attacking midfielders interchangeably.