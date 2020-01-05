How Mikel Arteta can fit both Dani Ceballos and Mesut Ozil into the same team?

Dani Ceballos and Mesut Ozil can play together with the right formation.
Unai Emery struggled to fit in players into his system and it ultimately led to their poor performances under him.
Mesut Ozil was one of the biggest players that was affected, but the German seems to have returned to form under Mikel Arteta.
Arteta got his first win when they faced Manchester United the last time out, Ozil was one of the star men in that game. The German will, however, have competition when Dani Ceballos returns to the side.
The Spaniard shone under Emery and only injury stopped his progress, now that he is back, fans will expect him to continue where he left off.
The question now is how Mikel Arteta will fit him into the side alongside Mesut Ozil.
For me, both of them can play together and I’m excited about the prospect of having them both in our midfield.
Arsenal seems to be using a 4-3-3 formation under, Arteta, I believe a 4-4-2 is the perfect system for both of them to play in.
In that system, Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira can play a double pivot in front of the defence which allows Ozil and Ceballos to stay further forward. Alex Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can then strike, with our captain drifting to the left often while Lacazette remains central.
Alternatively, Aubameyang could take up the central role with Nicolas Pepe partnering the Gabonese hitman upfront.
Arteta can also maintain his 4-3-3 but that would mean that just one defensive midfielder would be used while Ceballos and Ozil would play as central and attacking midfielders interchangeably.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
Believe you me, it would be fantastic having both in play..
He(Ceballos) is definitely what Ozil need around for short tap passes. I await to see it happen.
Maddison would have fit the bait as-well but, we ain’t after him Man U are.
I’m a big fan of Ceballos; AFC should try getting him permanently.
He balls well.
Can’t wait till Dani comes back
Miss him
………….Leno
…….Crappy…DEFENCE………
….Torreira…. Ceballos
………….Ozil
Pepe……………….Martinelli
……Aubameyang/Lacazette
AdMart-I completely disagree that Ceballos shined under Emery.He has one very good performance v Burnley at the Emirates.Other than that he has not stood out at all.In fact I’m struggling to think of a single player that actually did stand out when Emery was manager. He made some very good players look very ordinary at best.
However, good players knowing their job in a team with direction will always be able to play together and I see no reason why Ceballos will not play slightly deeper next to Torriera in place of Xhaka.
I’m not convinced Ceballos is an Arteta type player based on the small sample size we have. He seems to want to hold onto the ball for a very long time. I’m sure he has the ability to play one and two touch ball, but would be curious to see him in the side at this point. Also, curious if he is a guy that will press as well. Time will tell