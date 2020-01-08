How Mikel Arteta can help Alexandre Lacazette end his goal drought

One player who can’t seem to buy a goal right now is Alexandre Lacazette.

The Frenchman was one of the top performers under Unai Emery and seemed to relish facing an opponent at the Emirates.

However, he has struggled since Mikel Arteta has come in, thanks to Pierre Emerick Aubameyang’s goals, Arsenal would have been in trouble now.

Placing the goal-scoring burden solely on Aubameyang is untenable long term, and the Gabonese attacker may need some help sooner rather than later.

I believe strongly in Mikel Arteta’s ability to help players improve their game and I think there are a few things he can do to help Lacazette get that goal.

Firstly, I think the Frenchman needs to get his positioning right. Lacazette isn’t the most man-marked striker in the league, if Arteta can help him start getting in the right place at the right time, he might break his goal drought.

Arteta can also urge his teammates to pass him the ball more often when Arsenal attack. This can only happen if he gets his positioning right.

I also believe that it would probably be easier for him to get a goal if he attacks from the left occasionally and allow Aubameyang to play in the middle, this way he can be free to score from crosses or cutbacks at the back post.

I love Lacazette and I believe he is one of the best strikers in the league, I hope he gets that elusive goal soon.

An article from Ime