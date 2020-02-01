Opinion – How Mikel Arteta can make Arsenal defend better

Arsenal has to defend as a team and that means from the front.

Arsenal has struggled to defend for much of this season and that was why they focused on signing defenders in the last transfer window.

The Gunners brought in Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares last month and they are expected to provide depth as well as cover at the back for the team.

I wish both players well, but I don’t believe that the problems at Arsenal’s back can be solved by signing just two defenders on loan.

I believe so much in collective defending, the best teams defend together just as they attack.

For Arsenal to become better in the art of defending Mikel Arteta has to ask his attackers as well as midfielders to do more defensive work.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette have to start closing teams down from the front more. They should make it hard for teams to pass out of the back and string attacks together.

I also expect Arteta to implement Manchester City’s zonal marking style. When our players use zonal marking it would be tough for our opponents to make passes together because we would cover every space and intercept their passes often.

As soon as Arsenal can begin to make it hard for teams to put passes together, they won’t have to worry about facing as many shots as they currently face, and their defence would be breached less often.

I know this is easier said than done but the best teams in the league, Liverpool and Man City defend from the front and it works.

An article from Jacob B