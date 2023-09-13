How Mikel Arteta dealt with a clique in the Arsenal dressing room

Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Alexandre Lacazette were anticipated to form a potent attacking trio for Arsenal, reminiscent of Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane.

Pepe, the final piece of that front three, arrived at the club in 2019, at a time when Arsenal was in need of a new winger. However, his tenure at the Emirates Stadium was marked by struggles to make a significant impact, and he ultimately departed the club during the last transfer window.

According to ESPN, there were indications that these three players formed a clique within the Arsenal dressing room, which was perceived as not conducive to the club’s overall culture.

Over time, Mikel Arteta gradually phased out these players, with Pepe being the last to depart, having his contract terminated and leaving the Emirates last week. This marked a significant shift in Arsenal’s approach as they aim to reshape the team’s dynamics and direction.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Pepe, Auba and Laca made us dream of a front three that would score all the goals we needed and help us return to the top of English football.

But they all struggled to form a good partnership on the pitch and had to leave for us to make progress.

We now have a better dressing room with all the players working to help each other find success.

