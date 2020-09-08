How Mikel Arteta helped Arsenal bag top Premier League talent

Willian’s agent, Kia Joorabchian has revealed that Mikel Arteta wooed the Brazilian star to Arsenal by his incredible rebuilding project at the Emirates.

The Brazilian had spent seven years at Chelsea and he was negotiating a renewal with the Blues.

They had offered him a two-year deal, but he wanted an extra year and the Blues weren’t in a position to offer him that.

Arsenal agreed to give him a deal for that length of time and he joined them, that is what most people believed happened.

But his agent has now revealed that it is true that he wanted a three-year deal, but he was swayed by listening to Arteta talk about his ongoing project at the Emirates.

He revealed that the talks with the Spanish manager and Edu were enough to convince him that moving across town to north London was the best decision that he should make.

“With Willian, there’s no secret he wanted a three-year contract, but the Mikel Arteta project was just incredible,” the agent told TalkSport host Jim White.

“He was very much wooed by Mikel and [technical director] Edu, and what Mikel presented to him and the way he wants to play football and the way he wants to continue and the success he wants to bring to Arsenal, made the difference.

“That’s what he said and that’s exactly what it was.”