How Mikel Arteta influenced Arsenal medic’s decision to snub Liverpool

Mikel Arteta influence continues to grow at the Emirates

Arsenal recently pulled off a major coup after they convinced their top doctor to snub a move to Liverpool and remain at the Emirates.

Gary O’Driscoll had accepted to move to Liverpool as a replacement for Andrew Massey who is leaving the Reds to take up a role at FIFA.

The deal looked to have been sealed with Arsenal even advertising for his position online, however, in a stunning twist, the medic decided against joining Liverpool and wants to remain at the Emirates now.

The Guardian claims that the decision was taken by O’Driscoll after Mikel Arteta had spoken to him and even more importantly after he considered the positive growth and change of atmosphere that Arteta has brought to the Emirates.

Arteta was made Arsenal’s manager after the club fired Unai Emery after things had gone very bad under the Spaniard.

The fans had become toxic towards their players and several key players continued to struggle for form.

When Arteta was made the new manager, he promised to change the atmosphere and to bring about positive change.

The manager has kept his word and things have changed both on and off the field, Arteta also promised to keep the club’s most important staff and players.

Convincing O’Driscoll to stay will boost the fan’s confidence that Arteta could help them make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sign a new deal.