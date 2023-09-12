How Mikel Arteta stopped Arsenal star from leaving in the summer

During the recent transfer window, Gabriel Magalhaes emerged as a prime target for several clubs, despite his outstanding performance for Arsenal in the previous season. Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, he formed a formidable defensive partnership with William Saliba, consistently delivering impressive performances whenever they graced the pitch together.

Gabriel’s synergy with the French defender made him an indispensable asset for the Gunners. Nevertheless, this did not deter other clubs from expressing a strong interest in securing his services during the summer transfer window. Football Insider disclosed that Gabriel received substantial offers from Saudi Arabian clubs, some of which were willing to offer over 100 million euros for the former Lille player.

Despite the tempting offers from abroad, Arsenal remained resolute in their decision not to part ways with Gabriel. Arteta, in particular, insisted that losing the Brazilian was not an option. The manager deemed him untouchable, and the Gunners made their stance clear to potential suitors, ensuring that Gabriel would continue to be a vital presence at the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is such a key player for us and it makes absolutely no sense to think about losing him at this stage of our rebuild.

The Brazilian is a player that we expect to continue performing to the highest standard and he also seems to enjoy being at the club.