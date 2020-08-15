How Mikel Arteta will get more transfer power following Raul Sanllehi ousting

BT Sport claims that Mikel Arteta will have more say in Arsenal’s transfer plans and implementations now that the club has fired Raul Sanllehi.

Sanllehi had been the club’s head of football before now and he had played a key role in their identification and signing of transfer targets before his departure.

His sacking sees the club continue chopping off some of its non-playing staff as they look to move forward in a different direction.

The report claims that Arteta will now work closely with Edu on transfer targets going forward as they seek to give him greater control over who he signs as he looks to rebuild the club.

Arteta became the club’s manager late last year, and he has overseen some serious improvements in the team’s performances so far.

The Spaniard signed Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares in the last transfer window, before landing Willian on a free transfer in this window.

Soares and Mari haven’t looked out of place when they have played for the club, and fans will hope that other players will also come in and do a fine job as well.

The Gunners have the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel as their transfer targets, and it remains unclear if any of them will sign, but more new signings are expected.