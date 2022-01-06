How much are Bukayo Saka and ESR worth in the transfer market?

Saka’s market value released
Bukayo Saka has had an astonishing start to his senior level career. Since making his debut for Arsenal in November 2018, the young Englishman has gone onto play 110 times for the Gunners.
During that time, he has scored an impressive 18 goals and assisted 25 times. The 20-year-old has also made 14 appearances for England’s national team.
He is certainly considered one of the brightest prospects in Europe. And that was reflected in his market value released by CIES.
Bukayo Saka is the most inform player in the Premier League right now, according to the Sky Sports power rankings.
That’s our boy, @BukayoSaka87!🤩 pic.twitter.com/6zgv0nMTYo
— now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) January 6, 2022
The Hale End graduate is valued at a whopping €103 million. Saka is placed in 17th position. It is worth noting that the list contains players of all age and it’s not just a list of young players.
The next Arsenal man is none other than Emile Smith Rowe valued at €88.1 million.
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior tops the list with a market value of an astonishing €166.4 million.
Tough to take because we gave everything but performing like that and with that spirit we can achieve a lot in 2022 ! #GodsPlan🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/pOWXj6vJ9t
— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) January 1, 2022
To put things into more context, Saka has a better market value than Leroy Sane, Kai Havertz, Joao Felix and Lautaro Martinez. While Smith Rowe is superior to Juventus’ Federico Chiesa, Joao Cancelo, Joshua Kimmich and Diogo Jota.
Everybody knows that these are not ordinary players. They are the ones plying their trade at some of the biggest names in the European continent.
What Arsenal have in their hands is something really special. They have got almost €192 million worth of asset for free.
If you add Gabriel Martinelli and the other Arsenal youngsters which are in aplenty, you might wonder what the total market value of the team would be?
Arsene Wenger apt words can be recalled at this time, “We don’t buy superstars, we make them.”
Nonetheless, I can bet he can be sold. Although negotiations should start when a bid of £250m is lodged
A players perceived value vs what Arsenal end up getting is 2 very different figures!
Everyone knows we are a joke when it comes to earning revenue from sales.
Are you advocating we sell the likes of Saka, ESR and Martinelli simply to generate cash to prove we are no longer “a joke”.If not, why do you feel it is necessary for you to criticise our Club for the incompetence of the past.In every professional Club in the land, errors of judgement are made .Owners do not buy Clubs and instruct Management to maximise profits by selling their prime assets, particularly when they are young developing players.Spurs have missed the boat with Kane.Barca missed the boat with Messi.We missed the boat with Auba.The principal object of ownership and Management in football is to build a highly successful team which in turn will bring it’s financial rewards and ought to lead to regular reinvestment to maintain that success.Forgive me from having a go at you PJ, but after years of poor recruitment and as you say poor transfer receipts, I feel we have at last turned the corner and once the Auba saga is finally put to rest I very much doubt if Arsenal will enter into the market for “seasoned” mercenaries with no resale value.
Where did I advocate selling them?
We have a pattern over more than a decade of poor sales, this is a fact and why our net spend is always high.
I have to totally agree with you Grandad. Is it not possible to just say “wow” and “what an incredible young team we have” rather than talking about us selling them, or always saying how badly we do in the market? All clubs win some and lose some, and history is just that – history. I note there is no mention of our summer purchases – why not? This is a SUCCESS STORY, why can’t we treat it like that? Having a high market value is an indicator of how good a player is, not a “for sale” sign!
Yeah if we some sad day lose Saka, no doubt its for free.
If the 25 years old Jack Grealish was £100 million, the 21 years old Smith-Rowe should’ve cost more than £120 million. Because Smith-Rowe is younger, taller and faster
Saka should be even more expensive. Maybe more than £150 million, because a very good inverted RW like him is rare
We don’t buy them but we make them,that’s excellent. I❤ Arsenal.Musa from Zambia
I think that was a quote attributed to Arsene Wenger before he signed Ozil.
Agreed and it should always be our ethos, buying big and spending big on players 27-28 just doesn’t work for Arsenal. Get back to what we were renowned for.
You even look at some of the players we chased before they were world class stars. Messi, Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic and Yaya Toure to name a few. Then there were the players we did get or develop like Cole, Fabregas, Nasri, Adebeyor, Reyes, Anelka, Viera, Toure and Ljungberg all great players we made great.
I think this is what finally our hierarchy have realised is the best way to operate and about time
Auba was signed when he was 27 -28 and was top quality for the first 3 seasons so spending big does work it’s just how they are handled as time goes by .
All Arsenal new signings have literally seen their market values sky-rocket in the last few months. So long as Arsenal continues to improve, their values can only get better.
Arsenal is getting where it should rightly be