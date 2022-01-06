How much are Bukayo Saka and ESR worth in the transfer market?

Saka’s market value released

Bukayo Saka has had an astonishing start to his senior level career. Since making his debut for Arsenal in November 2018, the young Englishman has gone onto play 110 times for the Gunners.

During that time, he has scored an impressive 18 goals and assisted 25 times. The 20-year-old has also made 14 appearances for England’s national team.

He is certainly considered one of the brightest prospects in Europe. And that was reflected in his market value released by CIES.

Bukayo Saka is the most inform player in the Premier League right now, according to the Sky Sports power rankings. That’s our boy, @BukayoSaka87!🤩 pic.twitter.com/6zgv0nMTYo — now.arsenal (@now_arsenaI) January 6, 2022

The Hale End graduate is valued at a whopping €103 million. Saka is placed in 17th position. It is worth noting that the list contains players of all age and it’s not just a list of young players.

The next Arsenal man is none other than Emile Smith Rowe valued at €88.1 million.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior tops the list with a market value of an astonishing €166.4 million.

Tough to take because we gave everything but performing like that and with that spirit we can achieve a lot in 2022 ! #GodsPlan🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/pOWXj6vJ9t — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) January 1, 2022

To put things into more context, Saka has a better market value than Leroy Sane, Kai Havertz, Joao Felix and Lautaro Martinez. While Smith Rowe is superior to Juventus’ Federico Chiesa, Joao Cancelo, Joshua Kimmich and Diogo Jota.

Everybody knows that these are not ordinary players. They are the ones plying their trade at some of the biggest names in the European continent.

What Arsenal have in their hands is something really special. They have got almost €192 million worth of asset for free.

If you add Gabriel Martinelli and the other Arsenal youngsters which are in aplenty, you might wonder what the total market value of the team would be?

Arsene Wenger apt words can be recalled at this time, “We don’t buy superstars, we make them.”

Yash Bisht