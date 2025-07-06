Arsenal has agreed personal terms with Viktor Gyokeres and is now working to finalise a transfer with Sporting Club. The Swedish striker has made it clear that he wants to join the Gunners and is not interested in moving to another club. After months of considering their options in the striker position, Arsenal has made Gyokeres their top choice over Benjamin Sesko.

Gyokeres has been one of the most consistent forwards in world football over the past two seasons, contributing more than 100 goals and assists for Sporting Club. His strong form and physical presence have made him a standout performer and an ideal candidate to lead the line for Arsenal. Following extended negotiations, the club has now reached an agreement with the player on personal terms.

Gyokeres’s Impact and Expectations

Gyokeres’ arrival is expected to provide a major boost to Arsenal’s attack. The club has been seeking a striker capable of consistently delivering goals and offering versatility in the final third. His impressive statistics at Sporting suggest he can replicate that level of performance in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s decision to prioritise Gyokeres over Sesko reflects both the player’s readiness and his willingness to join the club without hesitation. While Sesko had also been a strong candidate, Arsenal chose to move forward with the option that offered greater certainty. With Gyokeres now in line to become one of the club’s key attacking figures, expectations will naturally be high. His ability to handle pressure and adapt quickly to the Premier League will be essential as the Gunners pursue domestic and European success.

Financial Commitment Reflecting Ambition

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal has agreed to pay Gyokeres in excess of £200,000 per week, making him one of the top earners at the club and across the Premier League. This financial commitment underscores Arsenal’s serious ambition and their readiness to invest in top-level talent.

The substantial wage package not only secures the striker’s signature but also signals the club’s intent to compete with Europe’s elite. By committing this level of salary, Arsenal is demonstrating belief in Gyokeres’ ability to deliver results and help drive the team towards major trophies in the seasons ahead.

