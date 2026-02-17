How much Arsenal has already made in the Champions League this season

Arsenal concluded the league phase of the Champions League as the top-performing club in Europe, having won all their matches. It represents a remarkable accomplishment for a team that has never won the competition and has inevitably fuelled supporters’ belief that this could be the season in which they finally end their long wait for continental glory.

The Gunners have maintained impressive consistency across all competitions this term, prompting some fans to suggest that an unprecedented quadruple could be within reach. Such optimism reflects the confidence surrounding the current squad, which has demonstrated resilience, tactical discipline and attacking quality throughout the campaign.

Growing belief among supporters

This Arsenal side possesses the depth and balance required to compete on multiple fronts. As the season has progressed, they have repeatedly shown that they can rise to significant occasions, delivering performances that underline their credentials as genuine contenders.

Supporters have responded with unwavering backing, fully aware of what is at stake. The prospect of this generation securing the Champions League crown would carry enormous emotional significance, given the club’s long pursuit of the trophy. It is a title they have sought for many years, and their current trajectory has strengthened the belief that they can finally achieve that ambition.

Financial rewards reflect progress

Beyond the sporting achievement, Arsenal’s progress has also delivered substantial financial benefits. According to Football Insider, their performances in the competition have already generated earnings of £86.94 million this term.

Finishing the league phase as the leading side has ensured that the club has been heavily rewarded, and further progression in the knockout rounds is set to increase those revenues even more. The combination of on-field success and financial gain underscores the scale of Arsenal’s achievements so far, while also highlighting the significant incentives that remain as they pursue European silverware.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…