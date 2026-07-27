How much Arsenal has to pay to realistically sign Guimaraes

Arsenal want to add Bruno Guimaraes to their squad this summer, and a move for the Brazilian midfielder will cost them a significant amount of money because Newcastle United do not want to sell him.
Guimaraes has opened the door to a move to Arsenal, but the Gunners still need to reach an agreement with Newcastle before they can add him to their squad. Completing the transfer will not be straightforward because the Magpies are determined to keep one of their most important players.
According to Football Insider, Arsenal will need to pay over £80 million for Guimaraes’ signature if they want to complete the transfer this summer. Although the midfielder has only two seasons remaining on his contract at Newcastle, the club are expected to demand a premium fee to show that they are not interested in losing him.
Arsenal continue pursuit of Guimaraes
Newcastle have lost several key players in recent months, and they do not want to suffer another major departure. The club are even prepared to offer Guimaraes a new contract as they look to secure his future and keep him as part of their plans.
At 28, Guimaraes believes he may not get another opportunity to play for a club as big as Arsenal. The midfielder wants the transfer to happen this summer and has made his desire for a new challenge clear.
Newcastle hold strong position
Arsenal will continue pushing to sign Guimaraes, but they understand that they must be prepared to make a major financial commitment. The Gunners believe the Brazilian would improve their squad and add more quality to their midfield options.
Newcastle’s position means Arsenal will have to convince them with a huge offer. The Magpies value Guimaraes highly and see him as a central figure in their team, which is why they are reluctant to allow him to leave.
The coming weeks will determine whether Arsenal can complete the deal. The Gunners remain interested in the midfielder, but Newcastle’s strong stance means the transfer could become one of the most expensive moves of the summer.
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I’ll leave it to MA
He and the higher ups know what we can afford and how to make deals and what’s best for the club
If he does join then I’ll welcome him with open arms.
If not then we will find someone else
£90k
To add the Brazilian to arsenal team will be a trophy again and don’t give up to pursue him.
Thanks arsenal fan
I Don’t see this happening.
Arsenal have been bidding via agents, which mean any fee agreed with Newcastle will have a 10% premium on.
By trying to unsettle the player via agents and press, could end up costing them the £100 million asking price, plus extortionate fees.
Should have just bid normally, paid the asking price and he’d already have signed.
Probably won’t happen now
He has three years left on his contract. Dunno why the socials try to spin it as two. He has a two year contract with a one year option that only Newcastle can trigger, no option for Bruno to not have it triggered… so he has three years left.
Having a 2 year contract with an option to extend is not the same as having a 3 year contract.
I do not see any problem if Arsenal sign Bruno Guimaraes for £80m. He will surely help shoehorn our midfield alongside Dec Rice. Some deluded fans who question his age, remember he is only 28 years old unlike Casemiro whom Man U paid £70m at 30 years when he transferred from Madrid.
No fuss guys. Bruno will give us 4-5 years of pure steal and energy in midfield.