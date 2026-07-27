How much Arsenal has to pay to realistically sign Guimaraes

Arsenal want to add Bruno Guimaraes to their squad this summer, and a move for the Brazilian midfielder will cost them a significant amount of money because Newcastle United do not want to sell him.

Guimaraes has opened the door to a move to Arsenal, but the Gunners still need to reach an agreement with Newcastle before they can add him to their squad. Completing the transfer will not be straightforward because the Magpies are determined to keep one of their most important players.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal will need to pay over £80 million for Guimaraes’ signature if they want to complete the transfer this summer. Although the midfielder has only two seasons remaining on his contract at Newcastle, the club are expected to demand a premium fee to show that they are not interested in losing him.

Arsenal continue pursuit of Guimaraes

Newcastle have lost several key players in recent months, and they do not want to suffer another major departure. The club are even prepared to offer Guimaraes a new contract as they look to secure his future and keep him as part of their plans.

At 28, Guimaraes believes he may not get another opportunity to play for a club as big as Arsenal. The midfielder wants the transfer to happen this summer and has made his desire for a new challenge clear.

Newcastle hold strong position

Arsenal will continue pushing to sign Guimaraes, but they understand that they must be prepared to make a major financial commitment. The Gunners believe the Brazilian would improve their squad and add more quality to their midfield options.

Newcastle’s position means Arsenal will have to convince them with a huge offer. The Magpies value Guimaraes highly and see him as a central figure in their team, which is why they are reluctant to allow him to leave.

The coming weeks will determine whether Arsenal can complete the deal. The Gunners remain interested in the midfielder, but Newcastle’s strong stance means the transfer could become one of the most expensive moves of the summer.

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