How much Arsenal hopes to make from the departure of defender

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to part ways with Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer as the Ukrainian full-back continues to struggle for regular playing time at the Emirates Stadium. Signed from Manchester City in 2022, Zinchenko arrived with a strong reputation as one of Europe’s top inverted full-backs, having enjoyed a successful spell under Pep Guardiola that included multiple trophies.

Initially, Zinchenko made an impact in North London. He replaced Kieran Tierney in the starting lineup and was a key figure during Arsenal’s title challenge in his debut campaign. His tactical intelligence and comfort in possession were seen as vital assets in Mikel Arteta’s evolving system.

Decline in Role and Emerging Competition

However, Zinchenko’s influence has waned over time. Persistent fitness issues have hampered his availability and form, and his performances have failed to reach the standard Arsenal had hoped for when they secured his services from Manchester City.

The arrival of Riccardo Calafiori last summer significantly altered the dynamics at left-back. Calafiori quickly established himself as first-choice, with the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly further pushing Zinchenko down the pecking order. With strong internal competition and the need to streamline the squad, Arsenal are now prepared to cash in on the Ukrainian defender.

Arsenal Set Modest Price Tag

According to Tuttojuve, the Gunners are willing to accept a fee as low as €10 million for Zinchenko. The report suggests Arsenal are keen to finalise a departure while they can still command a transfer fee for the 28-year-old.

The club believe this valuation represents fair market value given his experience and the limited role he now plays within the squad. Zinchenko is also likely to be open to the move, as he seeks regular game time at a new club where he can play a more prominent role.

Arsenal’s decision to move Zinchenko on appears to be motivated by both sporting and financial considerations. With competition intensifying in his position and limited opportunities ahead, a summer departure seems the most logical outcome for both parties.

