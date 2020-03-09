How much Arsenal pay Bukayo Saka will show how serious they are

Arsenal has to pay top wages to Bukayo Saka if they really want to remain a big club.

Arsenal will be dealing with another summer of contract renewals and one of the biggest negotiations the club will have to face is that of Bukayo Saka.

The youngster broke into the Arsenal first team this season and he has continued to make serious progress as the team develops under Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard trusts Saka so much that he has even made him a left-back after losing his first-team left-backs.

Saka is reportedly negotiating a new contract with the club as I write this and I cannot help but think about how much he is really worth.

Early reports claim that the Gunners are prepared to pay him £30k per week which would be a significant rise on his current £3k per week deal at the Emirates.

As a first-team regular and a player who has been chosen ahead of the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and even Dani Ceballos in the past, I think he is worth around £50k per week for the next few seasons.

If Arsenal wants to compete with the top sides in the league, they have to be ready to pay wages like them too.

Chelsea has just agreed to pay Callum Hodson Odoi more than £120k per week and the teenager hasn’t made half the impact that Saka has made.

I believe that £120k per week is too much for Saka at the moment, but Arsenal should be prepared to pay him close to £50k per week because he can easily double that figure if he joins the likes of Liverpool or Manchester United.

