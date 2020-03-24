How much Arsenal still pays Unai Emery despite his sacking revealed

Arsenal fired Unai Emery late last year after a poor run of form with the Gunners.

The Spaniard had led the team to the Europa League final and a fifth-place finish at the end of his first full season.

However, his second season was not as good and the Spaniard paid the ultimate price with his job when the Gunners were beaten 2-1 by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

They would later turn to Freddie Ljungberg on a temporary basis before making Mikel Arteta their next permanent manager.

When Emery took over the helm at the Emirates, the Spaniard negotiated a clause in his contract that would see the Gunners pay him nothing should he stay at the club for at least two years before being fired from his three years deal.

He, however, never lasted that long as the Gunners fired him 18 months into the job and he is still being paid by the club.

According to Football.London, he will earn around £6.8 million this season as part of his contract with Arsenal as he is still a free agent.

These payments include wages and payoffs and it is still unclear if Arsenal will still make that payment next season.