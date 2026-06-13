How much Arsenal wants for selling Leandro Trossard 

Arsenal are looking to sell Leandro Trossard during this transfer window and have reportedly set an asking price of €20 million for the Belgian attacker, according to Fichajes.

Trossard has served the Gunners well since arriving at the club and played an important role as Arsenal won the Premier League and reached the final of the Champions League. His versatility and experience have made him a valuable option in the attacking unit, allowing him to contribute across several positions in the final third.

The Belgian remains one of the most experienced forwards in the squad and would undoubtedly aim to continue playing an important role if he remains at the Emirates beyond the current transfer window. However, uncertainty surrounding his future has continued to grow in recent weeks.

Arsenal set valuation for Trossard

Besiktas are among the clubs interested in signing Trossard, with Arsenal now expected to make a firm decision regarding his future. The Turkish side are believed to admire the attacker’s qualities and view him as a player capable of strengthening their squad significantly ahead of the new campaign.

The report states that Arsenal have established their valuation and are unwilling to accept less than a €20 million package for the former Brighton player. Despite having only one year remaining on his current contract, the Gunners believe his experience and proven quality justify that asking price.

Any club hoping to secure Trossard’s signature will therefore need to meet Arsenal’s demands if they wish to complete a deal before the transfer window closes. The coming weeks could prove decisive as interest in the Belgian continues to develop.

Planning for life after Trossard

Wherever he plays next, Trossard will be determined to continue performing at a high level and making a positive impact. His professionalism and experience remain valuable assets that would benefit any side fortunate enough to secure his services.

Arsenal, meanwhile, should already be considering potential replacements if they sanction his departure. The Gunners do not possess an abundance of natural options on the left side of their attack, meaning strengthening that area of the squad could become an important priority before the start of next season.

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