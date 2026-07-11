How much Arsenal will pay for impressive Greek star

Arsenal remain interested in signing Christos Tzolis this summer as they look to strengthen the left side of their attack following the expected departures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Both attackers have made valuable contributions to the club over the years, but Mikel Arteta is determined to improve the squad further ahead of the new season. Arsenal are continuing to reshape their attacking options as they prepare for another demanding campaign.

There is already an agreement in place for Trossard to join Besiktas, while Arsenal also expect Martinelli to leave during this transfer window. Those developments would create space for a new addition on the left wing.

Arsenal prepare move for Tzolis

A move for Tzolis appears to be progressing, and the winger could become an Arsenal player soon after Trossard’s departure is completed. The club have identified him as a leading target to strengthen their attack.

According to The Sun, Arsenal are prepared to offer around £35 million to secure the Greece international’s signature during this transfer window.

The Gunners believe Tzolis is an ideal fit for their squad after monitoring his performances for much of last season. His impressive form at Club Brugge strengthened Arsenal’s interest and convinced the club that he could make a positive impact at the Emirates.

Competition could influence transfer

Club Brugge are reportedly willing to allow Tzolis to leave, and the proposed fee could be enough for Arsenal to complete the transfer. That valuation may satisfy the Belgian club if formal negotiations progress.

The Greek international has attracted interest from several clubs because of his performances, meaning Arsenal could face competition if they delay making an official approach.

Even so, a move to Arsenal would represent a major opportunity for the winger. The prospect of joining a club competing at the highest level could influence his decision if multiple offers arrive.

With Arsenal expected to continue reshaping their attacking options, Tzolis remains one of the leading candidates to strengthen the squad. The coming weeks could determine whether the reported interest develops into a completed transfer.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…