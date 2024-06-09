How much can Arsenal realistically expect to gain from these four transfer sales?

Even though the Euros are on the horizon and we expect to see our Gunners shine, the summer transfer window is still something that most of us Arsenal fans are tracking.

We expect great players like Benjamin Sesko, Bruno Guimaraes, and Ferdi Kadioglu to join, as well as some surprise additions, but we also anticipate some departures.

Mikel Arteta cannot rely exclusively on his transfer budget for a dream summer transfer window; he must also supplement his transfer kitty with monies obtained through player sales. Notably According to the Mirror, the Gunners are open to bids for Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, and Reiss Nelson this summer.

How much can we expect from these players’ sales? According to the CIES Football Observatory, here’s what we can expect:

Ramsdale: £25 million

Nketiah: £34 million

Smith Rowe: £13 million

Reiss Nelson: £13 million

Undoubtedly, Arsenal may receive a higher amount than previously suggested. However, if they get the minimum from the four Gunners, they’ll be able to raise at least £85 million, as CIES highlights. For sure, £85 million is a fee that could see them land another marquee signing to propel this squad to the next level. I have high expectations for Arsenal’s summer transfer window and expect to be very impressed by the arrivals.

Being better last season wasn’t enough; therefore, we hope our Gunners will be the greatest next season to finally win the elusive Premier League title.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.