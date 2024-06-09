How much can Arsenal realistically expect to gain from these four transfer sales?

Even though the Euros are on the horizon and we expect to see our Gunners shine, the summer transfer window is still something that most of us Arsenal fans are tracking.
We expect great players like Benjamin Sesko, Bruno Guimaraes, and Ferdi Kadioglu to join, as well as some surprise additions, but we also anticipate some departures.
Mikel Arteta cannot rely exclusively on his transfer budget for a dream summer transfer window; he must also supplement his transfer kitty with monies obtained through player sales. Notably According to the Mirror, the Gunners are open to bids for Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, and Reiss Nelson this summer.
How much can we expect from these players’ sales? According to the CIES Football Observatory, here’s what we can expect:
Ramsdale: £25 million
Nketiah: £34 million
Smith Rowe: £13 million
Reiss Nelson: £13 million
Undoubtedly, Arsenal may receive a higher amount than previously suggested. However, if they get the minimum from the four Gunners, they’ll be able to raise at least £85 million, as CIES highlights. For sure, £85 million is a fee that could see them land another marquee signing to propel this squad to the next level. I have high expectations for Arsenal’s summer transfer window and expect to be very impressed by the arrivals.
Being better last season wasn’t enough; therefore, we hope our Gunners will be the greatest next season to finally win the elusive Premier League title.
Daniel O
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS!please contact us through this link…
I find myself in 2 minds over the the idea of a marquee signing and the loss of 4 players to fund it
Nketiah in particular at the suggested £34m, would make enormous sense to be sold as he hasn’t upped his game when given the chance. I think of Martinez who got his and has never looked back.
Reiss Nelson doesn’t seem to be in Arteta’s plans and hardly features so I’d have no problem with him going off to pastures new.
ESR and AR are a different kettle of fish. If Smith Rowe is only worth £13m then I’d be hanging on to him for a bit longer to see if he can regain his fitness and form. I have a soft spot for Ramsdale who is obviously a good keeper. I suppose the answer is to sell at a decent price but a reliable back up goalie is vital so I’m in two minds on whether it makes sense to let him leave this summer when our focus for 2024/25 is wresting the top spot from City
Nelson’s contract will only expire in 2027, so his price tag should be more than £20m
I don’t think Arsenal will sell four English players to sign three foreigners
Arsenal would likely sell two English players only, since they have to comply with homegrown quota rules in England
I have read that not so much a ‘homegrown quota’ but maximum number foreign players, similar outcome but subtly different
don’t quote me on the exact number, something max. 17 foreign players, so theoretically could have zero ‘homegrown’ players as long as within the foreign player limits
also the definition of ‘homegrown’ is rather generous with players like Martinelli and Saliba qualifying
so the article read stated Arsenal well within the parameters selling all four
gut feel is Nelson should fetch more than that, and ESR more than double that
it somewhat a moot point as Ramsdale and Nketiah are going as no longer a place, and I think Nelson likewise – so we get the max we can without a floor price that unless met means they are here in September
i think ESR stays if up to Arteta judging by the way he used him in latter stages and impact he made off the bench, really up to ESR himself if he wants to stay or go, I hope he stays
i also don’t think the amount £££ incoming on sales impacts Edu strategy too much, in that he is already set on his priorities in terms of positions and names
e.g. i don’t think hitting the jackpot on sales changes his preference from Sesko to Osihmen
where it might make a difference is a gamble on a young talent, or a war chest for the January window
Cannot see Eddie fetching that kind of money ,20 million tops
ESR – 30 million (not that I would sell )
Ramsdale-20 milllion
Nelson -10-15 million
Buying clubs know how awful we are at selling so will have the upper hand .
Would expect a few more out going along with these. Zinchenko, Tierney, Tavares, Veira and Lokonga- I think should be give a chance with mo gone.
Esr-30 mill
EN-30-40mil
AR-30mil
RN-18-23 mil
OZ-30-35mil
KT -10-15 mil
NT- 10-15 mil
FV-15-20 mil
This summer could see I regain a lot of money from the squad to strengthen the team and squad places filled with some quality youth players
Selling these mention players and signing a LB CM ST bk GK of quality will improve us on all fronts