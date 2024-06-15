How much can Arsenal make from losing Chido Obi-Martin to Bayern Munich

Arsenal faces the potential loss of their teenage goal machine, Chido Obi-Martin, as it emerges that he wants to leave.

The young striker has earned comparisons with Victor Osimhen and other top stars due to his goalscoring exploits at the youth level.

The 16-year-old scored ten times in one youth game against Liverpool and seven times in another match against Norwich City.

This makes him one of the most prolific youngsters in European football, and he has even trained with Arsenal’s first team.

However, he does not seem very close to making a breakthrough at the senior level, and he wants to move on.

Bayern Munich is eyeing a move for the youngster, and a journalist has revealed how much Arsenal will make if he leaves.

Christian Falk exclusively wrote in the Daily Briefing:

“It’s true that Bayern Munich are interested in Arsenal youngster Chidozie Obi-Martin. He’s very attractive for Bayern. He’s scoring plenty of goals.

“Bayern have the advantage as the situation is a bit different in Germany compared to England – he can already sign a professional contract at 16 years of age. Bayern would only have to pay €400,000. So he’s really cheap!

“But Bayern aren’t the only club interested; there’s also Dortmund who are going for him. So it’s getting really interesting, but I heard that Bayern have a good chance of signing Obi-Martin.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Losing Obi-Martin would be terrible because he is such a big talent, but the attacker is still too young for us to miss him too much.

There is also no guarantee that he would take his youth team form to the senior level.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…