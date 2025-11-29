How much cancelling the Rwandan deal will cost Arsenal

Arsenal has confirmed that they will end their partnership with the Rwandan government, meaning the “Visit Rwanda” branding will no longer appear on the club’s jerseys from next season. The Gunners have maintained this collaboration for almost a decade, during which both parties have benefited significantly.

The campaign helped to boost tourism in Rwanda, with the country experiencing a marked increase in visitors. The government has worked diligently to improve the nation’s image and encourage international engagement, and Arsenal played a key role in supporting these efforts. The club has consistently demonstrated that it can be a reliable business partner.

Partnership Ends

However, the agreement between Arsenal and Rwanda will conclude after the next season, and the Gunners will no longer work with the African nation in this capacity. While the partnership brought substantial benefits, it also generated significant revenue for the club. According to Football Insider, Arsenal are expected to lose at least £10million in income due to the decision not to renew the contract.

Despite the financial loss, Arsenal’s strong performance in recent seasons ensures that the club remains an attractive partner for other commercial deals. Their consistent domestic and European success strengthens their appeal to both governmental and private sponsors seeking global exposure.

Future Opportunities

The end of the “Visit Rwanda” campaign opens the door for Arsenal to explore new partnerships. With their established reputation, the club is well-positioned to secure alternative agreements that could offset the revenue lost from the previous deal. Such collaborations may involve other countries, international organisations, or major corporations looking to leverage the visibility that comes with featuring on one of Europe’s most high-profile football teams.

While the conclusion of the Rwandan partnership marks the end of an era, Arsenal’s commercial strategy remains robust. The club is likely to continue expanding its global influence and maintaining strong revenue streams through strategic business relationships.