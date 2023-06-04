How much could Arsenal get if we sell Kieran Tierney in Newcastle and Villa bidding war?

Arsenal is gearing up for a busy summer. After removing the dead wood, they should be able to add quality to their team this summer. Depending on which rumours you believe, Arteta could buy a top striker, a right winger, two top midfielders, a right back, and a centre back during this transfer window.

These transfer deals will be costly, and I believe the transfer budget Arteta is working with will be insufficient. Arteta must raise revenue through player sales. Kieran Tierney is one player whose sale might fetch a decent price to add to the transfer kitty as the Scotsman is rumoured to be leaving Arsenal this summer.

After their dominant win over Wolves the other weekend, the Arsenal expert Chris Wheatley said in his National World YouTube channel, “They will obviously get players out, Granit Xhaka, Kieran Tierney. He was waving to the fans; it almost looked like a goodbye. We’ve reported on Newcastle’s interest in him, and I do feel he is coming to the end of his time at the club. Eddie Howe is a big admirer of him.”

Newcastle had been tipped to sign him for £30 million in recent months. Aston Villa, as per the Times, have also recently “made it known” that they, too, want to sign the Scotland international.

Tierney could easily fetch Arsenal a whopping £30 million, but with Villa and Newcastle vying for his services, why can’t Arsenal capitalise and sell the fullback at a premium? With Tierney’s contract expiring in 2026, Arsenal has every opportunity to profit from his departure and capitalise on the transfer competition building for his services.

How much do you think we could achieve from his sale?

Darren N

