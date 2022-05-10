How much could the North London Derby worth to the winner?

Arsenal will face Tottenham Thursday evening and it is probably the biggest North London Derby we have seen in recent times.

Both clubs are battling for a place in the top four before this season ends. Arsenal is fourth on the league table, with four points separating them from Spurs.

Winning this game would confirm Mikel Arteta’s side will play in the UCL next season.

However, a defeat means they have to win their remaining matches before the campaign finishes.

The Daily Mail claims this would be one of the most decisive NLD we have had in years, and it would be worth around £35million.

That is the money either club will earn if they qualify for the next European elite competition.

Arsenal will be keen to get the job done so they can be considered one of the best clubs in the Premier League again.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our four points cushion on Tottenham means we have a good advantage ahead of this game.

The Lilywhites will play under pressure because they have to win, and we will get chances to hurt them.

However, we also cannot be complacent because Antonio Conte’s side is well-drilled, and they will test us.