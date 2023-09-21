How much did Arsenal make from beating PSV last night?

Arsenal made a triumphant return to the Champions League with a remarkable 4-0 victory against PSV in their opening group game. This victory stands as one of the club’s most memorable nights in recent history, with four different players finding the back of the net at the Emirates Stadium.

Under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, Arsenal is now focused on advancing as far as possible in the competition, and they are anticipated to secure qualification from a group that also includes Lens and Sevilla.

One of the key incentives for clubs participating in the Champions League is the substantial financial rewards on offer. Teams can significantly boost their earnings by competing in Europe’s premier club competition, including payouts from UEFA and potential sponsorship opportunities that arise from their participation.

Following their recent game, Football London provided a glimpse into Arsenal’s earnings, revealing that Arsenal earned £2.41 million for their victorious performance. This sum adds to the £13.46 million they had already secured for reaching the group stage, and they have the potential to earn up to £12.1 million if they progress to the next round, with further financial opportunities awaiting them in the knockout stages.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Champions League is a money-spinning competition, one reason clubs want to finish in the top four every season.

Hopefully, we will do well in the competition and qualify for the next one.

