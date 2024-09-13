How much did Arsenal save from wages after summer departures?

Arsenal offloaded several players during the last transfer window, with some fans feeling the club may have sold or loaned out more players than necessary.

Mikel Arteta’s side also made some key additions, including Raheem Sterling, who arrived on loan just before the window closed.

The Gunners, known for having the financial power to spend more if needed, opted for a balanced approach, with Arteta seemingly content with the squad he has.

But how much did Arsenal actually save by offloading players like Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, and others?

According to Football Insider, Arsenal saved around £32.6 million in wages from the departures, including free transfers like Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny. However, the club also strengthened with new signings whose combined wages are approximately £23.1 million. This means Arsenal saved roughly £9.5 million from their summer transfer activity.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is tough to save money in wages nowadays, but we have done well to save that amount.

We could save more in the next summer transfer window with the likes of Thomas Partey and Jorginho heading toward the exit door.

But far more important is spending money on players that will improve our group and keep us as competitive as possible.

