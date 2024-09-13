Arsenal News Gooner News

How much did Arsenal save from wages after summer departures?

Arsenal offloaded several players during the last transfer window, with some fans feeling the club may have sold or loaned out more players than necessary.

Mikel Arteta’s side also made some key additions, including Raheem Sterling, who arrived on loan just before the window closed.

The Gunners, known for having the financial power to spend more if needed, opted for a balanced approach, with Arteta seemingly content with the squad he has.

But how much did Arsenal actually save by offloading players like Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, and others?

According to Football Insider, Arsenal saved around £32.6 million in wages from the departures, including free transfers like Cedric Soares and Mohamed Elneny. However, the club also strengthened with new signings whose combined wages are approximately £23.1 million. This means Arsenal saved roughly £9.5 million from their summer transfer activity.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is tough to save money in wages nowadays, but we have done well to save that amount.

We could save more in the next summer transfer window with the likes of Thomas Partey and Jorginho heading toward the exit door.

But far more important is spending money on players that will improve our group and keep us as competitive as possible.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Arteta says Arsenal needs more tests to know how long Odegaard will be out
“My summer was tarnished by injury.” Arsenal Women’s Lotte Wubben-Moy on her return to the pitch
Should Arsenal have waited until we won more silverware before giving Mikel Arteta a new contract?
Posted by

Tags Arsenal Wages

5 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. I guess it depends what the priority is; saving money on wages, or having squad depth and quality to compete for trophies.

    I felt like we could have done a bit more, to be honest. However the injuries and Rice Suspended came at an unfortunate time all together.

    Reply

      1. I had hoped for a striker and another midfielder myself. However, if the midfield plan is to slowly bed in Nwaneri over this year so he is more prepared for next season, then that is pretty reasonable to me.

        However, the striker issue stands out, even more so when Jesus continues to misfire up front. Hopefully bed in Myles-Skelly at LB, so in the Summer we can move both Jesus and Zinchenko on, and focus on a striker to challenge Havertz, not just a dedicated backup / reserve player.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  2. Interesting article. Keeping the overall wage bill in check is necessary. Apparently, for the 2024-25 season, Arsenal’s annual wage bill is approximately £164.5 million. This represents just under 77% of their total income. They appear to remain compliant with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules though.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors