How much do Arsenal need Jesus to return as soon as possible?

After the last two disappointing match days following all of the dominant match days, some Arsenal fans may believe they are living in their worst nightmare.

Arsenal delivered a second poor performance a week after their shocking loss to Everton. The Gunners rode their luck in the first half, as they could easily have fallen behind after Ivan Toney hit the post.

Arsenal has lost twice and drawn once since beating Manchester United. One pundit who weighed in on Arsenal’s difficult afternoon against Brentford was Gabby Agbonlahor.

Gabby said a lot of things, but one thing he said that must be on every Gooner’s mind is that Gabriel Jesus must return soon. “Today, it looked quite easy for Brentford to stop Arsenal. It’s a bit of a worry for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta needs Gabriel Jesus back,” said Gabby as per talkSPORT.

It is concerning that Arsenal has only scored once in its last two league games. While Nketiah has scored a few goals, his poor ball control makes it easier for defenders to mark him. Because of his superior ball control and ability to drag defenders out of position, Gabriel Jesus is far more dangerous.

As a result, Saka and Martinelli can benefit from the space left behind, which they tend to exploit. Saka and Martinelli have both dropped off since Gabriel Jesus was injured, with the opponents no longer seeing them as dangerous as they once did.

Fortunately, Jesus is now closer than ever to returning from injury, as he is already on the grass doing light training. But, while we wait for Jesus, something in Arteta’s attack must change.

Darren N

