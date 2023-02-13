How much do Arsenal need Jesus to return as soon as possible?

After the last two disappointing match days following all of the dominant match days, some Arsenal fans may believe they are living in their worst nightmare.
Arsenal delivered a second poor performance a week after their shocking loss to Everton. The Gunners rode their luck in the first half, as they could easily have fallen behind after Ivan Toney hit the post.
Arsenal has lost twice and drawn once since beating Manchester United. One pundit who weighed in on Arsenal’s difficult afternoon against Brentford was Gabby Agbonlahor.
Gabby said a lot of things, but one thing he said that must be on every Gooner’s mind is that Gabriel Jesus must return soon. “Today, it looked quite easy for Brentford to stop Arsenal. It’s a bit of a worry for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta needs Gabriel Jesus back,” said Gabby as per talkSPORT.
It is concerning that Arsenal has only scored once in its last two league games. While Nketiah has scored a few goals, his poor ball control makes it easier for defenders to mark him. Because of his superior ball control and ability to drag defenders out of position, Gabriel Jesus is far more dangerous.
As a result, Saka and Martinelli can benefit from the space left behind, which they tend to exploit. Saka and Martinelli have both dropped off since Gabriel Jesus was injured, with the opponents no longer seeing them as dangerous as they once did.
Fortunately, Jesus is now closer than ever to returning from injury, as he is already on the grass doing light training. But, while we wait for Jesus, something in Arteta’s attack must change.
Darren N
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
WATCH as Mikel Arteta complains about the referee and the fixture list, but praises Brentford..…
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
Urgently. Nketiah has done well but his limitations have been exposed as he’s not a striker with enough quality to consistenly lead a top clubs attack. Jesus offers so much more offensively: switching positions, creating space etc. which in return will help our wingers too.
The writers comments about Saka and Martinelli are way off track. They haven’t dropped off, it’s just that opposing teams are now doubling up on them because they are still very much viewed as dangerous. Basically they are being isolated out wide and whilst leaving space in midfield, we do not have anyone to exploit that space. Also, teams are now snapping into tackles as soon as we get the ball, not allowing us to play.
To a certain extent, we have been found out tactically.
If anyone saw the way City beat Villa yesterday, we should be worried about our game Wednesday.
Comparing Jesus and Nkettiah is in it’s own insulting no disrespect to nkettiah, the different in quality of both players is like day and night, we may sugarcoat it because we were winning, buy Jesus is like a virus that makes everyone better even the defenders, it’s not a coincidence that we starting flourishing when Jesus started leading our line. Nkettiah may score more goal but with Jesus we are guaranteed to win more matches
Martineli loss of form coincide with Jesus not being available you could always see Jesus being marked by almost four players creating a lot of space for both Martineli, Saka, Xhaka and Odegaard to ran into but rushing him from injury might course a scenario like the one of Tomiyasu which Arsenal should avoid at all cost.