How much do the Arsenal squad get paid per week in 2022/23?

It is always a topic of discussion on whether the Arsenal players were worth the weekly wages that they are given, and never more so than when Eddie Nketiah was given his 100k-a-week contract when he re-signed at the beginning of the this season.
Most people would now agree he was worth the money after the contibutions he has made since Gabriel Jesus got injured in the World.
Also, we know the Gunners have just given a new contract to Gabriel Martinelli, which is rumoured to be in the region of 180k a week, and Bukayo Saka will probably be given even more than that when his next extension is announced, and hopefully we will see a similar deal given to William Saliba before the season ends.
But here is the salary for each of our squad members compiled by the Sports Data centre, and I’m sure there will be a few surprises in there for everyone.
The current top three earners are now:
1. Gabriel Jesus, who earns £265,000.
2. Thomas Partey, a £200,000 weekly salary
3. Gabriel Martinelli, who earns £180,000.
Which are the players salaries that surprise you the most?
To be honest
I don’t really care
What they get paid is what they get paid
The world of football at the top end has gone nuts.
It will keep going until it will be the norm one day that the average player will pull in 250k per week and top end stars will be on 1m plus
Clubs are being run by countries now Not the local person made good.
Media rights will keep getting sold off to the highest bidder
First tv rights sold off to sky at the start of the 90s was a mere drop in the ocean compared to now
Onwards and upwards
I would say at this stage of his career that £150k pw is more than plenty for Martinelli, but £100kpw for EN raised the bar unfortunately. With all our talented youngsters, they haven’t yet got to the Jesuslevel although Saka is top drawer. Agents doing their job for their clients
Doesn’t matter as overall our wage bill is a lot lower than the top 4 of the highest earning clubs.
A bit surprised Jesus is making that amount though, seems like we at least doubled his wages..?