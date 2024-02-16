How much do you think is Bukayo Saka’s market value?

Bukayo Saka is considered by Arsenal fans as a player who is unlikely to ever be sold from the current squad. The Hale End Academy graduate has been a standout performer for the Gunners, playing a key role in Arsenal’s transformation under Mikel Arteta.

At just 22 years old, Saka has attracted attention from several clubs, and his versatility and skill make him an attractive prospect for top teams worldwide. While he appears to be a player committed to Arsenal, the football landscape is unpredictable.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal has set an asking price for Saka in the range of £150-200 million. This valuation reflects Saka’s status as one of the best players in Europe and serves as a measure to deter potential suitors.

While it may be unthinkable for Arsenal fans to see Saka move to another club, setting an asking price is a strategic move by the club to prepare for any unforeseen circumstances and to ensure that, if a transfer were to happen, it would be on terms favourable to Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is going nowhere and is worth more than the fee quoted above, considering how much inflation has affected the transfer market.

However, the most important thing is that he is not leaving us any time soon and will probably spend all his career with us.

