How much do you think the Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is worth now?

Someone once mentioned that the captain is the heart and soul of their ship. Over the past two seasons, Martin Ødegaard has really found his place as Arsenal captain. His leadership has been instrumental in the club’s continued success.

When Ødegaard joined Arsenal on a loan deal during the 2020–21 winter transfer window, there were concerns about his stability and physicality. Regrettably, his loan deal failed to yield the expected impact, confirming the doubts of many.

Arteta went with his gut in the summer transfer window of 2021, passing on a £60 million deal for established Premier League playmaker James Maddison and instead opting to sign the Norwegian for £30 million. Despite his permanent signing, Odegaard’s performance in the 2021/22 season didn’t shush critics; he didn’t deliver in front of goal.

Even so, in the summer of 2022, Arteta went ahead and made a pretty controversial decision to make him captain. Some people thought the armband might weigh him down, but it actually didn’t. In the 2022–23 season, the Norwegian truly showcased his abilities, silencing the doubters. He had an impressive performance, scoring 15 goals and providing seven assists that made headlines.

Some critics claimed that his performance was only temporary. However, his impressive 8 goals and 10 assists in the 2023–24 season disproved that claim. Last season, he was always on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, consistently giving his all, never getting tired, and becoming an indispensable player for Arsenal.

Martin Ødegaard has been improving himself more and more every season since the day he arrived at Emirates Stadium, constantly surpassing our expectations. Despite constant criticism and predictions that he will never be the league’s best playmaker, he consistently excels.

Remarkably, the CIES Football Observatory has valued him at €100 million, which is roughly £85 million, but surely he would command a much bigger fee if he decided to move on and started a bidding war.

But he seems to love being at Arsenal working under Arteta and can hopefully be looking to be the captain of one of the best teams in the world in the years to come. Even when Arsenal is under immense pressure, Martin Ødegaard continues to lead the team forward and will spur his team into a trophy-filled future.

Come on you Gooners!

Jack anderson.

