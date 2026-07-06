How much does Arsenal want for Gabriel Jesus 

Gabriel Jesus is reportedly among the players Arsenal are prepared to sell this summer as the club looks to reshape the squad following their Premier League title-winning campaign. Arsenal are aiming to build on last season’s success and are expected to make several changes as they prepare for another demanding campaign domestically and in Europe.

Although many Arsenal players performed strongly throughout the previous season, the club are determined to continue improving the squad and is willing to move on players they no longer see as essential to their long-term plans. The Gunners have already identified potential reinforcements and are expected to use player sales to support further transfer activity during the current window.

Arsenal open to Jesus departure

Jesus is still viewed as a talented and experienced attacker, but Arsenal are reportedly willing to sanction his departure because of his current contract situation and the competition for places within the squad. The Brazilian now has only one year remaining on his deal, increasing pressure on the club to decide his future during this transfer window.

Keeping him beyond this summer could make a future sale more difficult, especially if his playing time becomes increasingly limited next season. Arsenal are therefore understood to be open to offers that would allow them to recover a transfer fee while also creating room for new attacking additions.

Transfer valuation and future options

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are seeking between 18 million and 20 million pounds for the Brazilian forward despite the limited time remaining on his contract. The club believe that valuation reflects his experience and proven quality at the highest level.

The report adds that Palmeiras are interested in bringing Jesus back to Brazil. However, the striker is believed to prefer remaining in one of Europe’s major leagues, with Serie A emerging as a possible destination. A move to Italy is therefore increasingly viewed as a realistic option if a suitable club decides to pursue a transfer before the window closes.