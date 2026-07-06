How much does Arsenal want for Gabriel Jesus 

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ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…
How much does Gabriel Jesus want to play football?
I think its reasonable what Arsenal want for Jesus. Is Jesus reasonable in his request for remuneration, especially after spending the last 2 years scraping by on near 300k a week sat most of the time on the bench or the treatment table.