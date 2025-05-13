How much has Arsenal agreed to pay European goal machine?

Arsenal are moving swiftly in the summer transfer market and have reportedly reached an agreement on personal terms with Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres. The forward has emerged as a prime target as the Gunners look to bolster their attacking options and make a serious push for silverware next season.

The club’s new technical advisor, Andrea Berta, is overseeing Arsenal’s recruitment strategy and is believed to have played a key role in the pursuit of Gyökeres. After falling short in key competitions in recent seasons, Arsenal are determined to transform their squad into one capable of securing major honours.

Gyökeres Set for Lucrative Move to North London

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Arsenal have agreed to pay Gyökeres a gross weekly wage of approximately £240,000. This would amount to around £7 million in net annual earnings, representing a significant upgrade from his current contract with Sporting Clube de Portugal.

The 26-year-old has attracted attention from several top clubs across Europe following an outstanding season in Portugal. His goal-scoring exploits have made him one of the most sought-after forwards on the continent, and Arsenal now appear to be leading the race for his signature.

Gyökeres is expected to join fellow target Martin Zubimendi as part of an ambitious recruitment drive aimed at addressing the shortcomings that have seen Arsenal fall just short of major trophies under Mikel Arteta. With personal terms now reportedly agreed, the Gunners will look to finalise a deal with Sporting, who are expected to demand a substantial transfer fee.

Arsenal Eye Long-Term Success

The agreement with Gyökeres signals Arsenal’s intent to compete at the very highest level in the coming seasons. Adding a striker of his calibre could be a defining move in their attempt to close the gap on Liverpool and re-establish themselves as consistent title challengers.

Gyökeres has the physicality, technical skill, and finishing ability to thrive in the Premier League. If Arsenal can secure his transfer swiftly, it would represent a major statement and a step in the right direction for a club that is ready to turn potential into tangible success.

