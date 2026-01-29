How much has Arsenal made from topping the Champions League table?

Arsenal have secured qualification for the Champions League round of 16 as the leading side after winning all eight of their league matches in the competition. The Gunners completed the league phase with a perfect record, collecting the full 24 points available and underlining their strength in European football this season.

The team have continued to work tirelessly throughout the campaign, and their efforts have been reflected in their results. Arsenal have been highly consistent in Europe, winning every match they have played in the competition so far. Their performances have demonstrated focus and determination, qualities that have helped them reach their current position and maintain momentum across all competitions.

Arteta’s Squad and European Form

Mikel Arteta has assembled a squad that includes some of the finest players in Europe, and the manager has worked hard to ensure standards remain high throughout the season. Arsenal have benefited from stability and clarity in their approach, which has translated into positive outcomes on the pitch. This campaign has been a particularly strong one for the club, with the team continuing to push for success and silverware.

While the season is still ongoing, Arsenal’s results so far suggest that they are well-equipped to compete at the highest level. They have won a significant number of matches across all competitions, but their flawless record in Europe stands out as a notable achievement. Winning every Champions League phase match has placed them among the strongest sides in the tournament.

Financial Rewards and Continued Progress

In addition to their sporting success, Arsenal have also benefited financially from their progress. Their strong showing in the Champions League has delivered a substantial boost to the club’s revenues. According to Football Insider, Arsenal have banked more than £80million for finishing the league phase of the competition as the top side.

This financial return reflects the importance of European success, both on and off the pitch. As Arsenal continue their campaign, the combination of strong performances and financial rewards provides a solid platform for the challenges ahead. Their achievements so far indicate a club moving confidently in the right direction.