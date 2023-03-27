How much is Gabriel Jesus worth if Real Madrid come calling this summer?

Though it is unlikely to happen, what if Mikel Arteta opted to cash in on Gabriel Jesus just a year after his signing? So what would be the right price to let Arsenal’s No. 9 go?

Arsenal needed to get their attack right, and Arteta saw Gabriel Jesus as the means to do so. The 25-year-old didn’t waste the opportunity to be a main man somewhere else after being just a squad player at City.

From the minute he donned the Arsenal jersey, from pre-season to the initial games of the 2022–23 season, the Brazilian excelled. He did much to make Arsenal effective; he scored, produced assists, created chances, and not only that, he influenced Martinelli and Saka to play at their best.

Gabriel Jesus is an asset to this Arsenal team and could easily be one of their prized possessions, which is why TransferMarkt claims his value has soared. According to the publication, Arsenal can easily pocket at least €75.00m if they sell him this summer.

Defensa Central claim Real Madrid would be quick to come for the former Manchester City star, claiming, “The figure of the ideal striker that Real Madrid is looking for would be the Arsenal attacker, Gabriel Jesús. Florentino Pérez continues to insist on looking for a striker with the same profile, who can act as Karim Benzema’s ‘second sword’ in the event of the Frenchman’s loss and who is his perfect partner up front if both are ‘forced to coincide in some matches.

So is Jesus’ soaring value a reason for Arsenal to cash in on him and upgrade their attack with someone like Osimhen?

Daniel O

Feeling Bored during the international break?

TAKE THE ARSENAL QUIZ – Test your knowledge about Arsenal

–compiled by our friends in the Irish Supporters Club – DublinArsenal