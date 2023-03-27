How much is Gabriel Jesus worth if Real Madrid come calling this summer?

Though it is unlikely to happen, what if Mikel Arteta opted to cash in on Gabriel Jesus just a year after his signing? So what would be the right price to let Arsenal’s No. 9 go?
Arsenal needed to get their attack right, and Arteta saw Gabriel Jesus as the means to do so. The 25-year-old didn’t waste the opportunity to be a main man somewhere else after being just a squad player at City.
From the minute he donned the Arsenal jersey, from pre-season to the initial games of the 2022–23 season, the Brazilian excelled. He did much to make Arsenal effective; he scored, produced assists, created chances, and not only that, he influenced Martinelli and Saka to play at their best.
Gabriel Jesus is an asset to this Arsenal team and could easily be one of their prized possessions, which is why TransferMarkt claims his value has soared. According to the publication, Arsenal can easily pocket at least €75.00m if they sell him this summer.
Defensa Central claim Real Madrid would be quick to come for the former Manchester City star, claiming, “The figure of the ideal striker that Real Madrid is looking for would be the Arsenal attacker, Gabriel Jesús. Florentino Pérez continues to insist on looking for a striker with the same profile, who can act as Karim Benzema’s ‘second sword’ in the event of the Frenchman’s loss and who is his perfect partner up front if both are ‘forced to coincide in some matches.
So is Jesus’ soaring value a reason for Arsenal to cash in on him and upgrade their attack with someone like Osimhen?
Daniel O
He will be 26 years old and still have several years in his contract, so I agree with the €75m or €85m valuation
However, Real Madrid could just add ten or fifteen millions to get Osimhen, whose contract at Napoli will expire in two years. That deal would be better for them, because Osimhen is two years younger, has scored more goals this season and is better aerially
Isn’t it a bit premature to think about Jesus moving on?
Take £75 mil if he wants to leave, Jesus does more for Arsenal than scoring goals , his team player actions are a amazingly infectious.
Am seeing Jorginho working the touch line, like Jesus somthing am told he never did at the Bridge, others doing it instead of sulking to get on,
Jesus is more valuable to Arsenal than most of us think but that’s just my opinion.
Gunsmoke,
I am hoping that he doesn’t want to leave.
Firstly…we are terrible sellers, this is a simple fact.
Jesus is not a prolific striker by any means but does have a lot of great attributes, I actually can’t see RM going for him. I’m sure RM want someone prolific or at least close to it, Gabriel is neither. His total EPL record is 1 goal every 2.8 games which isn’t great.
If we do sell, I can see us selling for around 60 mil max which would smash our pathetic selling record so that’s an upside.
I rate Trossard more than i rate Jesus if im being honest. If a deal can be brokered for Rasmus then i would allow Jesus to leave. Then we still have Trossard, Rasmus, Nkietah and Balagon for the cf postion and we can invest in a winger to compete with Saka and Martinelli.